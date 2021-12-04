Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

How the gas boom transformed a small town in Louisiana
Dec 3, 2021

How the gas boom transformed a small town in Louisiana

We'll also tackle this week's economic news, hear about the rise and fall of the National Women's Football League and discuss the impact of seesawing return-to-office plans.

The Weekly Wrap

To digest this week's muddled jobs report and more economic news, "Marketplace" host Amy Scott chats with Heather Long of the Washington Post and Kate Davidson with Politico.
Warehouse jobs increased by 50,000 this month. Are those jobs here to stay?

by Justin Ho
Dec 3, 2021
That sector now employs more than 200,000 more people than it did before the pandemic.
Warehouse employment has been one of the fastest growing sectors of the job market since 2019. Above, workers in an Amazon fulfillment warehouse.
Chris J. Ratcliffe/AFP via Getty Images
In small-town Louisiana, the natural gas boom is paying a lot of bills

by Andy Uhler
Dec 3, 2021
High prices are driving even more drilling in areas where fracking took off in the 2000s.
Grand Cane, Louisiana, sits above the Haynesville Shale, a rock formation that contains natural gas. Above, a drilling rig operation is shown behind Louisiana swampland.
grandriver via Getty Images
COVID-19

Report to the office. No, don't. OK, come now. Actually, wait.

by Matt Levin
Dec 3, 2021
Delta, omicron — they are messing with return-to-office plans.
Google is among the companies to announce return-to-office plans, then delay them because of the spread of coronavirus variants.
Spencer Platt via Getty Images
Shelf Life

How a professional women’s football league broke barriers

by Maria Hollenhorst
Dec 3, 2021
"Hail Mary" tells the story of the pioneering National Women’s Football League, which found it hard to compete for attention with men’s sports.
The National Women’s Football League started in 1974 and folded in 1988. Above, a scene from a game between the Dallas Bluebonnets and the Los Angeles Dandelions.
Photo provided by Joyce Johnson of the L.A. Dandelions
