How the gas boom transformed a small town in Louisiana
We'll also tackle this week's economic news, hear about the rise and fall of the National Women's Football League and discuss the impact of seesawing return-to-office plans.
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
To digest this week's muddled jobs report and more economic news, "Marketplace" host Amy Scott chats with Heather Long of the Washington Post and Kate Davidson with Politico.
Warehouse jobs increased by 50,000 this month. Are those jobs here to stay?
That sector now employs more than 200,000 more people than it did before the pandemic.
In small-town Louisiana, the natural gas boom is paying a lot of bills
High prices are driving even more drilling in areas where fracking took off in the 2000s.
Report to the office. No, don't. OK, come now. Actually, wait.
Delta, omicron — they are messing with return-to-office plans.
How a professional women’s football league broke barriers
"Hail Mary" tells the story of the pioneering National Women’s Football League, which found it hard to compete for attention with men’s sports.
Music from the episode
Tightrope Janelle Monáe
Closer Project Pablo, Patrick Holland
Tidal Waves The Shacks
Chrome (Digital Bonus) Photay
Rare Form Millionyoung
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer