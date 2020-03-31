As COVID-19 reshapes our economy, our newsletter will help you unpack the news from the day.
Mar 31, 2020
How the COVID-19 crisis compares to the Great Depression
Plus, Britain's ventilator shortage, insurance hikes and the science of setting the markets to music.
Stories From this episode
COVID-19
British manufacturers under pressure to make enough ventilators to combat COVID-19
A wide variety of manufacturers have joined the race to end the shortage of ventilators in the U.K.
COVID-19
What the Great Depression can teach us about today’s financial turmoil
We are facing a very different kind of financial turmoil today, but there are some lessons in looking back.
COVID-19
Storage is the hottest commodity right now in oil markets
Swooning demand means there's a lot of oil being produced but not consumed. That's making storage prices soar.
COVID-19
With stores closed, local bookstores lean on online sales
At Bookshop.org, a platform for independent bookstores, sales are way up.
What sound does a volatile stock market make?
We know what the data looks like. But what if we could hear it?
COVID-19
Will the pandemic mean higher health care costs in the future?
What consumers pay for insurance and care next year has a lot to do with how the COVID-19 crisis plays out.
Music from the episode
Ámame Selena
Vale Maribou State
Komorebi Craft Spells
Music Cornelius
Respiration Black Star, Common
Megaton Mile Local Natives
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
