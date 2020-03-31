Featured Now COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditUnited States of Work

How the COVID-19 crisis compares to the Great Depression
Mar 31, 2020

Plus, Britain's ventilator shortage, insurance hikes and the science of setting the markets to music.

Stories From this episode

COVID-19

British manufacturers under pressure to make enough ventilators to combat COVID-19

by Stephen Beard Mar 31, 2020
A wide variety of manufacturers have joined the race to end the shortage of ventilators in the U.K.
Ventilators are critical for many COVID-19 patients. A doctor demonstrates at a hospital in Germany on March 25.
Axel Heimken/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

What the Great Depression can teach us about today’s financial turmoil

by Maria Hollenhorst and Kai Ryssdal Mar 31, 2020
We are facing a very different kind of financial turmoil today, but there are some lessons in looking back.
What happened during the Great Depression is very different from what is happening today, but there are some lessons in that history.
Keystone/Getty Images
COVID-19

Storage is the hottest commodity right now in oil markets

by Justin Ho Mar 31, 2020
Swooning demand means there's a lot of oil being produced but not consumed. That's making storage prices soar.
The price to store oil is soaring. Above, a pipeline carries oil at the Federal Strategic Petroleum Reserve facility known as Big Hill near Beaumont, Texas.
Joe Raedle/Newsmakers
COVID-19

With stores closed, local bookstores lean on online sales

by Alli Fam and Maria Hollenhorst Mar 31, 2020
At Bookshop.org, a platform for independent bookstores, sales are way up.
Keystone/Getty Images
What sound does a volatile stock market make?

by Kai Ryssdal and Alli Fam Mar 31, 2020
We know what the data looks like. But what if we could hear it?
Keystone/Getty Images
COVID-19

Will the pandemic mean higher health care costs in the future?

by Kimberly Adams Mar 31, 2020
What consumers pay for insurance and care next year has a lot to do with how the COVID-19 crisis plays out.
How will the coronavirus pandemic affect insurance costs moving forward? Above, a temporary hospital is set up at the Jacob K. Javits Center on March 27 in New York.
Bryan R. Smith/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Ámame Selena
Vale Maribou State
Komorebi Craft Spells
Music Cornelius
Respiration Black Star, Common
Megaton Mile Local Natives

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
