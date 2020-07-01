Jul 1, 2020
How the BLS does the numbers
Today, we'll dig into the workforce survey and what you should make of it. Plus: How enforceable are interstate travel restrictions?
Stories From this episode
The pipeline problem for Black women in economics
Kai Ryssdal talks with Anna Gifty Opoku-Agyeman, CEO of the Sadie Collective.
Miscalculation of unemployment data not easy to fix
The Bureau of Labor Statistics said it might have been undercounting the number of workers classified as "unemployed on temporary layoff."
States with travel curbs often rely on businesses to enforce the rules
New York, Connecticut and New Jersey have imposed quarantines on visitors from 16 states. Enforcing pandemic safety rules can be a delicate task for businesses.
Goldman Sachs starts diverse board member policy for handling IPOs
The investment bank wants boards to include more people from chronically underrepresented groups.
Secondhand clothing sales are growing during the pandemic
We took a tour of the distribution center for thredUP, the world's largest resale website.
Will British enterprise be a casualty of COVID-19?
Some fear that Britain’s massive state intervention to combat the economic effects of the pandemic could stifle the country’s entrepreneurial spirit.
Music from the episode
1977 Ana Tijoux
Brokenfolks Georgia Anne Muldrow
Philodendron Fields Monster Rally
Timeless (Instrumental) J Dilla
Black Sands Bonobo
Realize Matilde Davoli
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
