Race and EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyThe Internet is Everything

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
How the BLS does the numbers
Jul 1, 2020

How the BLS does the numbers

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Today, we'll dig into the workforce survey and what you should make of it. Plus: How enforceable are interstate travel restrictions?

Stories From this episode

Race and Economy

The pipeline problem for Black women in economics

by Andie Corban and Kai Ryssdal
Jul 1, 2020
Kai Ryssdal talks with Anna Gifty Opoku-Agyeman, CEO of the Sadie Collective.
Graduates of Spelman College in Georgia, a historically Black women's college, attend commencement ceremonies in 2002.
Erik S. Lesser/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

Miscalculation of unemployment data not easy to fix

by Andy Uhler
Jul 1, 2020
The Bureau of Labor Statistics said it might have been undercounting the number of workers classified as "unemployed on temporary layoff."
Hundreds of unemployed Kentucky residents wait in long lines for help with unemployment claims in June.
John Sommers II/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

States with travel curbs often rely on businesses to enforce the rules

by Kristin Schwab
Jul 1, 2020
New York, Connecticut and New Jersey have imposed quarantines on visitors from 16 states. Enforcing pandemic safety rules can be a delicate task for businesses.
A lifeguard wears a mask while overseeing the main beach in East Hampton, New York.
Astrid Riecken/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
Race and Economy

Goldman Sachs starts diverse board member policy for handling IPOs

by Kimberly Adams
Jul 1, 2020
The investment bank wants boards to include more people from chronically underrepresented groups.
Even with progress toward making boardrooms more diverse, women hold less than 18% of corporate board seats in the United States, according to Deloitte.
SDI Productions via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

Secondhand clothing sales are growing during the pandemic

by Marielle Segarra
Jul 1, 2020
We took a tour of the distribution center for thredUP, the world's largest resale website.
Used items fill three-level racks in a thredUP distribution center. From here, items are packed and shipped to customers.
Courtesy thredUP
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

Will British enterprise be a casualty of COVID-19?

by Stephen Beard
Jul 1, 2020
Some fear that Britain’s massive state intervention to combat the economic effects of the pandemic could stifle the country’s entrepreneurial spirit.
A worker fills a bread order at a bakery in Wales in June. British entrepreneurs are worried government intervention during the pandemic could dampen the country's innovative spirit.
Stu Forster/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

1977 Ana Tijoux
Brokenfolks Georgia Anne Muldrow
Philodendron Fields Monster Rally
Timeless (Instrumental) J Dilla
Black Sands Bonobo
Realize Matilde Davoli

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer

Thank you to our Marketplace Investors!

Your generosity keeps nonprofit journalism strong, now more
than ever. 

You Make a Difference