Jun 15, 2021
How the balance of power in the labor market is shifting
Also: why retail sales are down, about that U.S.-EU truce on airplane subsidies and what lowering the Medicare eligibility age would mean for American health care.
Segments From this episode
Truce on Airbus/Boeing subsidies lets sides focus on emerging competitor
U.S.-EU pact suspends punitive tariffs and could spur collaboration to fend off Chinese expansion in the commercial aircraft industry.
What lowering the Medicare eligibility age would mean for health care
Among the many issues fighting for space on the political agenda is a Biden campaign promise to lower expand access Medicare.
"The balance of power is shifting": Ritholtz on the future of work and wages
Investor and columnist Barry Ritholtz says workers are gaining leverage in relations with management, which could lift wages.
U.S. cars and light trucks got a little older during the pandemic
The average age rose by a couple months to 12.1 years. That doesn't mean there are more clunkers on the road.
Why business owners are stocking up on inventory
Supply chain bottlenecks and a booming economy are pushing business owners to create a buffer — even taking out loans to do so.
Music from the episode
Butterflies Anchorsong
Palm Trees Loop Schrauber
Pin It Down Madison Cunningham
Still Think Chrome Sparks
oh baby LCD Soundsystem
Favorite Song Sinkane
Superposition Young the Giant
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer