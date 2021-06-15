Back to BusinessThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

How the balance of power in the labor market is shifting
Jun 15, 2021

How the balance of power in the labor market is shifting

Also: why retail sales are down, about that U.S.-EU truce on airplane subsidies and what lowering the Medicare eligibility age would mean for American health care.

Segments From this episode

Truce on Airbus/Boeing subsidies lets sides focus on emerging competitor

by Scott Tong
Jun 15, 2021
U.S.-EU pact suspends punitive tariffs and could spur collaboration to fend off Chinese expansion in the commercial aircraft industry.
Eric Piermont/AFP via Getty Images
What lowering the Medicare eligibility age would mean for health care

by Kimberly Adams
Jun 15, 2021
Among the many issues fighting for space on the political agenda is a Biden campaign promise to lower expand access Medicare.
Research shows that a proposed Medicare age reduction would cost the federal government more but could save small businesses money.
Apu Gomes/AFP via Getty Images
employment

"The balance of power is shifting": Ritholtz on the future of work and wages

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
Jun 15, 2021
Investor and columnist Barry Ritholtz says workers are gaining leverage in relations with management, which could lift wages.
Investor and columnist Barry Ritholtz argues that the key to the so-called labor shortage is inadequate pay.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
cars

U.S. cars and light trucks got a little older during the pandemic

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Jun 15, 2021
The average age rose by a couple months to 12.1 years. That doesn't mean there are more clunkers on the road.
The average vehicle on the road in the U.S. is now about 12.1 years old, new data shows.
Justin Sullivan via Getty Images
Back to Business

Why business owners are stocking up on inventory

by Justin Ho
Jun 15, 2021
Supply chain bottlenecks and a booming economy are pushing business owners to create a buffer — even taking out loans to do so.
Many businesses are stocking up on goods to meet customer demands.
Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Butterflies Anchorsong
Palm Trees Loop Schrauber
Pin It Down Madison Cunningham
Still Think Chrome Sparks
oh baby LCD Soundsystem
Favorite Song Sinkane
Superposition Young the Giant

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
