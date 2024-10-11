How the 2024 presidential candidates compare on national debt
Trump's campaign promises would likely add more to the debt than Harris'. Plus, we dig into the pretty flat September producer price index.
“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal talks to David Gura at Bloomberg and Ana Swanson at the New York Times about inflation, the latest signals from the Federal Reserve, consumer sentiment, and more.
What a mostly flat PPI can tell us about where the economy is
September's producer price index showed core inflation up slightly and producer prices down slightly. But there are still some interesting numbers in a "flat" index.
How Harris, Trump plans compare on the national debt, and why you should care
The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget says both candidates' tax and spending promises would widen deficits, Trump's by a lot more.
Why did a lithium firm sell for billions when the metal's price is falling?
It's all about buying low and selling high.
After Helene, communication blackouts made it harder for residents to get accurate updates
The hurricane toppled power lines — around 86,000 North Carolina residents are still waiting on power, according to the governor's office.
