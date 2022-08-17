The ScoreEconomic PulseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

How store brands went from shamed to chic
Aug 17, 2022

How store brands went from shamed to chic

Today, we'll trace the rise and history of store brand products. Plus, a pollution-reducing fix for the paper industry.

When quarterly earnings "miss Wall Street expectations," whose expectations do we mean?

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Aug 17, 2022
Stock analysts set these expectations, and stock prices react to whether they are met.
Target's financial results fell short of Wall Street expectations, and the stock lost ground.
Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images
How relevant are Federal Reserve meeting notes in a changing economy?

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Aug 17, 2022
Inflation seems to be easing since the central bank met in July. But analysts observe the dynamics among policymakers.
Wall Street often uses the minutes from Federal Reserve meetings to predict market trends, but the meeting notes don't always reflect current economic information.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
How store brands went from shamed to chic

by Kristin Schwab
Aug 17, 2022
Once seen as low quality and unattractive, generics have undergone a makeover to private-label "exclusive."
"Often the consumers don’t think of the Trader Joe's private label as a private label," says Dartmouth professor Kusum Ailawadi. "They think of it as exclusive products that I can’t find anywhere."
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Apple is the latest tech firm to cut staff. What do the layoffs tell us about the economy?

by Justin Ho
Aug 17, 2022
In some cases, it’s about responding to competition. In others, it’s a way of bracing for a possible economic downturn.
Apple recently laid off roughly 100 workers in its recruiting division, according to Bloomberg. It joins other tech companies that have decided to slow hiring.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Shelf Life

What adults are missing about teens and screens

by Emily Weinstein and Carrie James
Aug 17, 2022
In a new book, two Harvard researchers reveal the complex social issues teens grapple with in today’s digital world.
“The stories that they were telling us not only stopped us in our tracks, but they made us rethink our own assumptions," says Emily Weinstein about her and Carrie James' surveys and interviews with thousands of teens about their digital lives.
Photo by Nicolas Tucat/AFP via Getty Images
Will “deprinting” reduce the paper industry’s carbon footprint?

by Stephen Beard
Aug 17, 2022
A new device will allow the same sheet of paper to be erased and reprinted 10 times, cutting waste and carbon emissions.
The cycle of felling trees, transporting them and using fossil fuel-based processes to turn them into pulp for paper is highly polluting.
rustycanuck/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Animals Baths
Wavelengths Mocky
Low Season Poolside
Running Around Goth Babe
Supersitition TOPS
Hold On, We're Going Home Drake, Majid Jordan

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

