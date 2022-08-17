How store brands went from shamed to chic
Today, we'll trace the rise and history of store brand products. Plus, a pollution-reducing fix for the paper industry.
Segments From this episode
When quarterly earnings "miss Wall Street expectations," whose expectations do we mean?
Stock analysts set these expectations, and stock prices react to whether they are met.
How relevant are Federal Reserve meeting notes in a changing economy?
Inflation seems to be easing since the central bank met in July. But analysts observe the dynamics among policymakers.
How store brands went from shamed to chic
Once seen as low quality and unattractive, generics have undergone a makeover to private-label "exclusive."
Apple is the latest tech firm to cut staff. What do the layoffs tell us about the economy?
In some cases, it’s about responding to competition. In others, it’s a way of bracing for a possible economic downturn.
What adults are missing about teens and screens
In a new book, two Harvard researchers reveal the complex social issues teens grapple with in today’s digital world.
Will “deprinting” reduce the paper industry’s carbon footprint?
A new device will allow the same sheet of paper to be erased and reprinted 10 times, cutting waste and carbon emissions.
Music from the episode
Animals Baths
Wavelengths Mocky
Low Season Poolside
Running Around Goth Babe
Supersitition TOPS
Hold On, We're Going Home Drake, Majid Jordan
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer