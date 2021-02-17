The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

How short selling works (and what it does to the economy)
Feb 17, 2021

Plus, more fallout from the freeze in Texas, Puerto Rico's coffee industry and the latest in our series “United States of Work.”

Music from the episode

A Mineral Love Bibio
Chosen Blood Orange
Polaris Siren
Sky's the Limit (feat. 112) - 2014 Remaster The Notorious B.I.G., 112
The Journey Tom Misch
Feel Good (feat. Khruangbin) Maribou State, Khruangbin

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
