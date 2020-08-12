Economy: What Now?Unemployment 2020Make Me Smart DailyRace and EconomyReimagining the Economy

ABOUT SHOW
How problems at USPS could affect its workers
Aug 12, 2020

How problems at USPS could affect its workers

Plus: Bankruptcies are on the rise, apartment vacancies could lead to less affordable housing and a look at the perils of industrial farming and the risk to food.

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

Bankruptcies among larger businesses highest since just after Great Recession

by Mitchell Hartman
Aug 12, 2020
The situation for small and medium-sized businesses is probably even worse.
A shop closing down soon in Santa Monica, California. More businesses are going bankrupt this year in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

How missed rent payments could affect the affordable housing supply

by Amy Scott
Aug 12, 2020
When tenants can't pay, their landlords may be forced to sell or face foreclosure.
A banner at a rent-controlled building in Washington, D.C., illustrates the plight of many tenants and landlords during the current economic disruption.
Eric Baradat/AFP via Getty Images
As clothing sales drop, zipper and button makers struggle

by Marielle Segarra
Aug 12, 2020
The pandemic has downstream effects all throughout the supply chain.
Employees at a textile and weaver factory in Eloyes, France, in June. The clothing industry has a global supply chain for fabrics, buttons and zippers.
Jean-Christophe Verhaegen/AFP via Getty Images
How consumer spending is changing

We hear from several consumers across the country about price changes, and what they’ve been shopping for.
Workplace Culture

Postal Service delays could move jobs to private competitors

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Aug 12, 2020
Recent problems at the USPS could lead to more businesses using private companies for shipping — and that could have consequences for workers.
A Postal Service worker on the job in El Centro, California. Leadership changes could affect the workforce's options.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
COVID-19

China to count bloggers and gamers as "employed" during pandemic

by Jennifer Pak
Aug 12, 2020
The news has fueled a perception that officials are out to inflate employment figures for a record 8.7 million graduates potentially entering a worsening jobs market.
Students at a job fair in Shanghai. An estimated 8.7 million graduates could enter the workforce this year during the pandemic.
Charles Zhang/Marketplace
Shelf Life

From California to the Midwest, examining the perils of industrial farming and the risk to food

by Tom Philpott
Aug 12, 2020
An excerpt from "Perilous Bounty: The Looming Collapse of American Farming and How We Can Prevent It."
A farmer plows a field in Centreville, Maryland. The primary sources of America's food supply face ecological calamity.
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Double Bass Gorillaz
What They Do The Roots
Lau's Lament Eric Lau
Stay a While The Cactus Channel
Perfect Circle Nujabes
I'm a Rock Jitwam

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
