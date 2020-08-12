Aug 12, 2020
How problems at USPS could affect its workers
Plus: Bankruptcies are on the rise, apartment vacancies could lead to less affordable housing and a look at the perils of industrial farming and the risk to food.
Segments From this episode
Bankruptcies among larger businesses highest since just after Great Recession
The situation for small and medium-sized businesses is probably even worse.
How missed rent payments could affect the affordable housing supply
When tenants can't pay, their landlords may be forced to sell or face foreclosure.
As clothing sales drop, zipper and button makers struggle
The pandemic has downstream effects all throughout the supply chain.
How consumer spending is changing
We hear from several consumers across the country about price changes, and what they’ve been shopping for.
Postal Service delays could move jobs to private competitors
Recent problems at the USPS could lead to more businesses using private companies for shipping — and that could have consequences for workers.
China to count bloggers and gamers as "employed" during pandemic
The news has fueled a perception that officials are out to inflate employment figures for a record 8.7 million graduates potentially entering a worsening jobs market.
From California to the Midwest, examining the perils of industrial farming and the risk to food
An excerpt from "Perilous Bounty: The Looming Collapse of American Farming and How We Can Prevent It."
