How new PPP eligibility requirements are hurting some small businesses
Feb 23, 2021

Fewer small businesses are eligible for this round of the Paycheck Protection Program. Plus, an update on the vaccine supply chain.

Segments From this episode

What the bond market can tell us about the pace of economic recovery

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Feb 23, 2021
Rising bond yields are an optimistic sign, even though the Fed says a real recovery isn't right around the corner.
When bond yields go up quickly, it can spook the stock market. But stocks aren't the whole story.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Democrats' relief bill would expand earned income tax credit

by Kimberly Adams
Feb 23, 2021
Millions would become eligible, and the benefit could triple for some.
Sens. Richard Durbin, left, and Chuck Schumer discuss the COVID-19 relief bill. Tax policy changes backed by Democrats could make a big difference for low-income workers.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

Vaccine supply chain bottlenecks eased, drugmakers tell Congress

by Scott Tong
Feb 23, 2021
Pfizer and others are collaborating to accelerate production. Johnson & Johnson and Novavax may receive FDA approval soon.
In vaccine making, one of the key bottlenecks is filling bottles quickly.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
For Texas small businesses, the storm's yet another trial

by Samantha Fields
Feb 23, 2021
Some pivoted to help their communities. Others have received support from their customers.
The freeze has imposed a major setback on Texas businesses that depend on farming.
Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images
What does inflation look like?

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Feb 23, 2021
Inflation’s been hard to find in this economy for years, but what if that changes?
At 2% inflation, the Federal Reserve's target rate, it takes about 35 years for prices to double.
Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Some businesses that could use the help aren't eligible for new PPP loans

by Justin Ho
Feb 23, 2021
Businesses can only apply for the latest round of loans if their revenue fell 25% or more.
The pandemic has had varying affects on businesses' earnings. Some have seen modest revenue declines but are still in jeopardy.
Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Opendoors Jitwam
Music Cornelius
Posed To Be feat. Chali 2na, Mixmaster Wolf & DJ Dusk Breakestra
Intro Jedi Mind Tricks
Baghdad Sun Apollo Brown
K.I.S.S.E.S Bent
Watch it Grow The Everywheres

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
