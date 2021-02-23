Feb 23, 2021
How new PPP eligibility requirements are hurting some small businesses
Fewer small businesses are eligible for this round of the Paycheck Protection Program. Plus, an update on the vaccine supply chain.
What the bond market can tell us about the pace of economic recovery
Rising bond yields are an optimistic sign, even though the Fed says a real recovery isn't right around the corner.
Democrats' relief bill would expand earned income tax credit
Millions would become eligible, and the benefit could triple for some.
Vaccine supply chain bottlenecks eased, drugmakers tell Congress
Pfizer and others are collaborating to accelerate production. Johnson & Johnson and Novavax may receive FDA approval soon.
For Texas small businesses, the storm's yet another trial
Some pivoted to help their communities. Others have received support from their customers.
What does inflation look like?
Inflation’s been hard to find in this economy for years, but what if that changes?
Some businesses that could use the help aren't eligible for new PPP loans
Businesses can only apply for the latest round of loans if their revenue fell 25% or more.
