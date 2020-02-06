Featured Now Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioCheck Your Balance ™️Workplace CultureMake Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Marketplace

How much money do you have tied up in gift cards?

Feb 6, 2020
This Is Uncomfortable
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Corner Office from Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report

How much money do you have tied up in gift cards?

Plus: The latest China trade news, how to retrieve your personal data and why Iowa's caucus app failed.

Stories From this episode

As the coronavirus epidemic grows, China prepares to cut tariffs

by Kimberly Adams Feb 6, 2020
The virus's economic toll may interfere with China's ability to make promised purchases.
A woman wears a protective mask as she waits on an empty subway platform during the evening rush hour on Feb. 3, 2020 in Beijing, China.
Kevin Frayer/Getty Images
Billions of dollars are tied up in unused gift cards

by Meghan McCarty Carino Feb 6, 2020
More than the deposits held by many banks, according to the Federal Reserve Board of Governors.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
My Economy

The notary agent with a front-row seat to the economy's ups and downs

by Bennett Purser Feb 6, 2020
In good times and bad, says Violet O'Brien, "there's always going to be a need for paperwork."
Express/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Last Fare Little People
Chrome (Digital Bonus) Photay
The Bridge Emancipator, Lapa, Frameworks, Tor
Pick Up Bonobo
TV Queen Wild Nothing

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Assistant Producer

