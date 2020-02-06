Feb 6, 2020
How much money do you have tied up in gift cards?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Plus: The latest China trade news, how to retrieve your personal data and why Iowa's caucus app failed.
Stories From this episode
As the coronavirus epidemic grows, China prepares to cut tariffs
The virus's economic toll may interfere with China's ability to make promised purchases.
Billions of dollars are tied up in unused gift cards
More than the deposits held by many banks, according to the Federal Reserve Board of Governors.
My Economy
The notary agent with a front-row seat to the economy's ups and downs
In good times and bad, says Violet O'Brien, "there's always going to be a need for paperwork."
Music from the episode
Last Fare Little People
Chrome (Digital Bonus) Photay
The Bridge Emancipator, Lapa, Frameworks, Tor
Pick Up Bonobo
TV Queen Wild Nothing
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Assistant Producer