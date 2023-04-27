How much longer can consumers save the day?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
GDP continued softening but was buoyed by consumer spending. We dig in. Then later, tallying the costs of College Decision Day announcements.
Segments From this episode
GDP growth in the U.S. was sluggish last quarter
Inflation was up and inventories down, but consumer spending kept GDP growing — albeit at a slower pace.
In the midst of inflation, companies continue to hike prices — and reap major profits
So far, price increases have not driven customers away. But there’s evidence that is starting to change.
Seasonal foreign workers fill critical landscaping jobs, enabled by easier access to visas
The number of available H-2B visas available nearly doubled in 2023, providing more people to carry out beautification projects.
How private equity creates a "circle of pain" in the US economy
Private equity "is a major driver of the enormous gulf between rich and poor in this country," says author Gretchen Morgenson.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer