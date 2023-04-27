The Uncertain HourFinancially InclinedTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

How much longer can consumers save the day?
Apr 27, 2023

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
GDP continued softening but was buoyed by consumer spending. We dig in. Then later, tallying the costs of College Decision Day announcements.

Segments From this episode

GDP growth in the U.S. was sluggish last quarter

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Apr 27, 2023
Inflation was up and inventories down, but consumer spending kept GDP growing — albeit at a slower pace.
Consumers are still buying things, but "inflation wears you down," warns Morning Consult's John Leer.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
In the midst of inflation, companies continue to hike prices — and reap major profits

by Samantha Fields
Apr 27, 2023
So far, price increases have not driven customers away. But there’s evidence that is starting to change.
While consumers are frustrated about continued price hikes, they still seem willing to spend.
Joe Raedle/Getty Image
Seasonal foreign workers fill critical landscaping jobs, enabled by easier access to visas

by Elizabeth Trovall
Apr 27, 2023
The number of available H-2B visas available nearly doubled in 2023, providing more people to carry out beautification projects.
Juan Pablo Alvarez Miranda, a seasonal landscaping worker from El Salvador, on the job at Houston's Hermann Park.
Elizabeth Trovall/Marketplace
How private equity creates a "circle of pain" in the US economy

by Kai Ryssdal and Sarah Leeson
Apr 27, 2023
Private equity "is a major driver of the enormous gulf between rich and poor in this country," says author Gretchen Morgenson.
The private equity firm Blackstone Group, led by Stephen A. Schwarzman (center) is among the top buyers in leveraged buyouts over the last several decades.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

