How Medicare payment cuts are hurting health care
When Medicare rates go down, private insurance rates often do too. Plus: Midwest migration and a career muralist.
The UN climate conference ended with a $300 billion a year pledge — disappointing many
It's the third straight year the COP conference has been held in an oil-exporting nation.
Many doctors face another cut in Medicare reimbursements
That drop in payments has a ripple effect through the health care system. It's particularly hard on small, rural practices, some doctors say.
The Midwest is drawing people in as some leave big coastal cities
Jobs, affordable homes and family and friends are attracting homebuyers, some of whom are returning to hometowns.
Print magazines are having a moment, but who's buying them?
Publishers may have been too quick to end their print editions, says Amanda Mull at Bloomberg. "There's demand for it among readers; there's demand among advertisers."
This muralist took just about any position in building her career
Cindy Fletcher Holden would hang upside-down while painting on boats. Her work evolved to beautifying walls in homes and on public spaces.
