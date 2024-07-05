My Analog LifeHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...A Warmer World

ABOUT SHOW
How many Native people live in the U.S.? Good question.
Jul 5, 2024

How many Native people live in the U.S.? Good question.

Karen Bleier/AFP via Getty Images
Undercounting Native populations on federal surveys has wide-ranging implications. Plus, could the labor market be back to "normal"?

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

by Kai Ryssdal

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal talks to Heather Long at The Washington Post and Courtenay Brown at Axios about the June jobs report, the potential for an interest rate cut in September, and more.

Labor Department's June report showed a cooling job market

by Mitchell Hartman
Jul 5, 2024
We know the labor market is slowing, but by how much? And what does that mean for wage growth?
Economists are awaiting the release of the June jobs report, which will provide updates on the nation's labor market. Above, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testifies before the Senate Banking Committee.
Alex Wong/Getty Images
A voyage down the Houston Ship Channel

by Elizabeth Trovall
Jul 5, 2024
While you may be hard pressed to find the Houston Ship Channel on anybody’s bucket list, this 110-year-old dredging work is critical to U.S. oil and gas exports and has a free guided boat tour that’s been around since 1958.
Captain Greg Penton steers the Sam Houston tour boat through the Houston Ship Channel during a summer tour.
Elizabeth Trovall/Marketplace
Gathering data on Native people is tricky. New federal rules won't help.

by Savannah Maher
Jul 5, 2024
The changes will impact the way American Indians and Alaska Natives show up in federal data, and could further obscure our understanding of economic conditions for Native people in this country. 
Changes to how data on race and ethnicity is collected in federal forms will impact the way American Indians and Alaska Natives show up in federal data.
Win McNamee/Getty Images
Improvising into the entertainment industry

by Sean McHenry

A year after graduating from college, Troy Cwynar has moved to Los Angeles, where he hopes an improv class will help him find community and work in the entertainment industry. “I told myself if I make friends that I can then room with, that’s a success,” said Cwynar.

Music from the episode

"Glimmer" Tame Impala
"Confessions" Sudan Archive
"Panama City" Quantic Soul Orchestra
"Som transparents" El Petit De Cal Eril

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

