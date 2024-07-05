How many Native people live in the U.S.? Good question.
Undercounting Native populations on federal surveys has wide-ranging implications. Plus, could the labor market be back to "normal"?
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal talks to Heather Long at The Washington Post and Courtenay Brown at Axios about the June jobs report, the potential for an interest rate cut in September, and more.
Labor Department's June report showed a cooling job market
We know the labor market is slowing, but by how much? And what does that mean for wage growth?
A voyage down the Houston Ship Channel
While you may be hard pressed to find the Houston Ship Channel on anybody’s bucket list, this 110-year-old dredging work is critical to U.S. oil and gas exports and has a free guided boat tour that’s been around since 1958.
Gathering data on Native people is tricky. New federal rules won't help.
The changes will impact the way American Indians and Alaska Natives show up in federal data, and could further obscure our understanding of economic conditions for Native people in this country.
Improvising into the entertainment industry
A year after graduating from college, Troy Cwynar has moved to Los Angeles, where he hopes an improv class will help him find community and work in the entertainment industry. “I told myself if I make friends that I can then room with, that’s a success,” said Cwynar.
