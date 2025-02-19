Economic PulseUnlocking The GatesAdventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
With so much going on in the world, Marketplace is here for you. Support public news for public good. Donate Today!
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
How low can it go?
Feb 18, 2025

How low can it go?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Robert Lachman/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
"It" being U.S. unemployment, which sat at 4% in January. Plus, the business of Twitch streamers and how tariffs might impact inflation.

Segments From this episode

How will tariffs affect inflation?

by Kristin Schwab
Feb 18, 2025
Taxes on goods the U.S. imports will affect what consumers pay, but will we see one-time price hikes or a more persistent form of inflation?
Many observers are considering how the Federal Reserve will respond to taxes on goods the U.S. imports, which could push up consumer prices.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

How low can unemployment go?

by Mitchell Hartman
Feb 18, 2025
Unemployment was at 4.0% in January 2025. Since WWII, it's never gone lower than 2.5% — which it reached for two months, in 1953.
U.S. unemployment reached its lowest level in 1953. Is it possible to reach that low again?
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
Shelf Life

"Stream Big" looks at the challenges of making it as a Twitch streamer

by Nathan Grayson
Feb 18, 2025
Many Twitch streamers with a following fear their fans will move on with little warning, says author Nathan Grayson.
Twitch streamers at their screens during a charity event. The Amazon property attracts many fans but generates no profit.
Sylvain Thomas/AFP via Getty Images)
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Samsung bought back $2 billion of its own shares. Now it's canceling them entirely.

by Caleigh Wells
Feb 18, 2025
It's a way for companies to boost the value of their shares.
Samsung announced it would cancel $2 billion of its own shares after buying them back.
Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:48 PM PST
28:16
3:04 PM PST
17:50
7:38 AM PST
7:59
3:05 AM PST
8:50
Jan 27, 2025
20:03
Nov 19, 2024
32:24
Oct 24, 2024
36:20
When colleges close, communities take the biggest hit
When colleges close, communities take the biggest hit
FEMA's 50% elevation rule forces tough choices in flood-prone communities
FEMA's 50% elevation rule forces tough choices in flood-prone communities
The lasting effects of fires on local labor markets
Economic Pulse
The lasting effects of fires on local labor markets
With listings up and demand down, 2025 is off to a rough start for housing
With listings up and demand down, 2025 is off to a rough start for housing