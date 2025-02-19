How low can it go?
"It" being U.S. unemployment, which sat at 4% in January. Plus, the business of Twitch streamers and how tariffs might impact inflation.
Segments From this episode
How will tariffs affect inflation?
Taxes on goods the U.S. imports will affect what consumers pay, but will we see one-time price hikes or a more persistent form of inflation?
How low can unemployment go?
Unemployment was at 4.0% in January 2025. Since WWII, it's never gone lower than 2.5% — which it reached for two months, in 1953.
"Stream Big" looks at the challenges of making it as a Twitch streamer
Many Twitch streamers with a following fear their fans will move on with little warning, says author Nathan Grayson.
Samsung bought back $2 billion of its own shares. Now it's canceling them entirely.
It's a way for companies to boost the value of their shares.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer