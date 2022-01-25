Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

How long-haul COVID is shaping the workforce
Jan 24, 2022

How long-haul COVID is shaping the workforce

We'll also tackle how the fourth wave of the pandemic is particularly troublesome for small businesses — and for global manufacturing.

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

Manufacturing growth slows as workers get omicron

by Justin Ho
Jan 24, 2022
Sick time is taking a bite out of manufacturing. And now companies have to make up for it.
The manufacturing sector will have some catching up to do.
Ben Prunchie/Getty Images
COVID-19

For small businesses, this fourth COVID wave feels different

by Samantha Fields
Jan 24, 2022
For one thing, more people are sick. For another, government aid has dried up.
As omicron forces many workers to stay home, small business owners are grappling with how to stay open without federal aid.
Maja Hitii/Getty Images
COVID-19

How much of our labor force has been lost to COVID-19?

by Kristin Schwab
Jan 24, 2022
According to one expert, COVID deaths and workers left on the sidelines from long COVID account for 18% of unfilled jobs.
About 30 million working-age Americans may or have had long-haul COVID — and some may not return to the workforce or may cut their hours.
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
Millions of eligible Americans are missing out on broadband internet subsidies

by Savannah Maher
Jan 24, 2022
People without reliable internet access can be hard to reach.
By one estimate, about 30 million American households are missing out on the FCC's monthly subsidy.
Valerie Macon/Getty Images
Shelf Life

Economist and philosopher Amartya Sen on the memories that shaped his research

by Amartya Sen
Jan 24, 2022
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen looks back at the moments that influenced his thinking in his new memoir, "Home in the World."
Amartya Sen in 2004. The pain of war and famine made an impression on him during his youth.
Prakash Singh/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Adventure Monster Rally
Brave New World The Foreign Exchange
When Rostam
Wind Travel Richard Houghten
Chosen Blood Orange
Coffin Nails MF DOOM

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

