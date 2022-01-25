How long-haul COVID is shaping the workforce
We'll also tackle how the fourth wave of the pandemic is particularly troublesome for small businesses — and for global manufacturing.
Segments From this episode
Manufacturing growth slows as workers get omicron
Sick time is taking a bite out of manufacturing. And now companies have to make up for it.
For small businesses, this fourth COVID wave feels different
For one thing, more people are sick. For another, government aid has dried up.
How much of our labor force has been lost to COVID-19?
According to one expert, COVID deaths and workers left on the sidelines from long COVID account for 18% of unfilled jobs.
Millions of eligible Americans are missing out on broadband internet subsidies
People without reliable internet access can be hard to reach.
Economist and philosopher Amartya Sen on the memories that shaped his research
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen looks back at the moments that influenced his thinking in his new memoir, "Home in the World."
Music from the episode
The team
