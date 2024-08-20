How homeownership got so out of reach
The median American homebuyer is getting wealthier. Plus, reaching 2% inflation becomes trickier the closer the Fed gets to that goal.
Segments From this episode
Federal Reserve's path to 2% inflation could be short but tricky
Because data lags, the current level is uncertain. Plus, key factors like unemployment and the commercial property market are volatile.
For most U.S. households, buying a home isn't within reach
The median home buyer's income is higher than the median U.S. household income. And the gap is growing.
Here's why the debate over open source AI matters for us humans
Meta has staked its entire AI strategy upon the open source route, allowing pretty much anyone access to its powerful large language models. Meanwhile, Google and OpenAI are keeping everything walled off.
Natural gas demand is down, but producers can't just turn off the tap
The U.S. has a lot of gas stored up this year, and prices are accordingly low.
A tax deduction business owners love is set to expire at end of 2025
Policy experts say the benefits of the "pass-through" deduction, part of the 2017 tax law, mostly help wealthy business owners.
Community colleges drive rebound in higher ed enrollment
Training in high-tech and the skilled trades are attracting students' interest the most.
