How homeownership got so out of reach
Aug 20, 2024

How homeownership got so out of reach

J. David Ake/Getty Images
The median American homebuyer is getting wealthier. Plus, reaching 2% inflation becomes trickier the closer the Fed gets to that goal.

Segments From this episode

Federal Reserve's path to 2% inflation could be short but tricky

by Kristin Schwab
Aug 20, 2024
Because data lags, the current level is uncertain. Plus, key factors like unemployment and the commercial property market are volatile.
The Fed may start cutting interest rates before inflation reaches its 2% target because data lags behind current conditions. It's like looking at the rearview mirror while driving.
Amy Toensing/Getty Images
For most U.S. households, buying a home isn't within reach

by Caleigh Wells
Aug 20, 2024
The median home buyer's income is higher than the median U.S. household income. And the gap is growing.
Owning a home is increasingly reserved for wealthier Americans.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
Here's why the debate over open source AI matters for us humans

by Matt Levin
Aug 20, 2024
Meta has staked its entire AI strategy upon the open source route, allowing pretty much anyone access to its powerful large language models. Meanwhile, Google and OpenAI are keeping everything walled off.
Meta is planning to spend tens of billions on developing its AI — only to make it open source.
Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images
Natural gas demand is down, but producers can't just turn off the tap

by Henry Epp
Aug 20, 2024
The U.S. has a lot of gas stored up this year, and prices are accordingly low.
Consumers didn't need as much natural gas to heat their homes last winter, the warmest in the contiguous United States on record. Above, people enjoy the 70-degree weather along Chicago's Riverwalk in February.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
A tax deduction business owners love is set to expire at end of 2025

by Kimberly Adams
Aug 20, 2024
Policy experts say the benefits of the "pass-through" deduction, part of the 2017 tax law, mostly help wealthy business owners.
In 2017, demonstrators protested the Republicans' Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which made a controversial "pass-through" deduction law.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
Community colleges drive rebound in higher ed enrollment

by Carrie Jung
Aug 20, 2024
Training in high-tech and the skilled trades are attracting students' interest the most.
Veronica Tay, a laboratory technician at Middlesex Community College.
Carrie Jung/WBUR
Music from the episode

"Lou's Tune" DARGZ, Moses Boyd
"Dry Heat/Nice Town" Cheekface
"Jetty" Tycho
"Cut It Upwards" Kelpe
"My Dearest Friend" Manatee Commune
"Saint Ivy" Beach Fossils

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

