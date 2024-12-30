Adventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...My EconomyTrump's Second Term

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Time is running out to make a tax-deductible investment in Marketplace... 😱⌚📈 Give Now!
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
How fresh is that home listing?
Dec 30, 2024

How fresh is that home listing?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Matt Cardy/Getty Images
Active listings are up, but many are "stale inventory." Plus, adult literacy drops, and the lower Medicare cap on out-of-pocket drug costs.

Segments From this episode

Pending home sales increase as inventory loosens

by Elizabeth Trovall
Dec 30, 2024
Pending sales were up 2.2% in November.
There's been an uptick in sales and inventory — a sign 2025 may be a good time to buy.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

New limits on Medicare drug costs start at start of year

by Samantha Fields
Dec 30, 2024
The caps are mandated by the Inflation Reduction Act. No Medicare patient will pay more than $2,000 out of pocket for prescription drugs.
Before the Inflation Reduction Act, there was no cap on out-of-pocket prescription drug costs for people with Medicare.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The drop in adult literacy is an economic issue too

by Kimberly Adams , Sean McHenry and Nicholas Guiang
Dec 30, 2024
The decline can lead to poor health outcomes and a loss of GDP, says Daphne Greenberg of Georgia State University.
"About 28% of adults in the United States are reading at what's considered Level 1 and below, which is really elementary skills," says Daphne Greenberg, a professor at Georgia State University.
Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

"Cash stuffing" is the TikTok update to grandma’s budgeting

by Lillian Karabaic
Dec 30, 2024
The envelope budgeting method combines nostalgia with Instagram-worthy aesthetics, and a desire to get better at personal finance.
A screengrab from a Lily Budgets YouTube video. Lily Cohen says she finds the public accountability of her popular videos helpful, but the cash can be cumbersome.
Courtesy Lily Cohen
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

High-rises built with wood are showing up as sustainable building options

by Kate Grumke
Dec 30, 2024
Cross laminated timber can be used in high-rise structures, as a replacement for materials with a high carbon footprint. And it also locks carbon into buildings for decades.
Apartments in the Ascent building in Milwaukee have exposed wood beams and ceilings, showing off the cross-laminated timber that both sequesters carbon and allows the structure to reach high-rise heights.
Courtesy Korb Architecture
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

"Told You So" Paramore
"Time Will Tell" Arms and Sleepers
"Little Push" Mocky, Liliana Andrade
"Dream Chorus" Tokimonsta
"Everything Now" Arcade Fire

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:21 PM PST
27:51
6:57 AM PST
8:39
3:06 AM PST
6:25
Dec 24, 2024
25:37
Dec 18, 2024
32:19
Nov 19, 2024
32:24
Oct 24, 2024
36:20
The economic legacy of Jimmy Carter
The economic legacy of Jimmy Carter
Rising trade deficit for goods isn't a cause for worry, experts say
Rising trade deficit for goods isn't a cause for worry, experts say
It's officially retail returns season
It's officially retail returns season
Marketplace Wrapped: 2024 Edition
Marketplace Wrapped: 2024 Edition