How fresh is that home listing?
Active listings are up, but many are "stale inventory." Plus, adult literacy drops, and the lower Medicare cap on out-of-pocket drug costs.
Segments From this episode
Pending home sales increase as inventory loosens
Pending sales were up 2.2% in November.
New limits on Medicare drug costs start at start of year
The caps are mandated by the Inflation Reduction Act. No Medicare patient will pay more than $2,000 out of pocket for prescription drugs.
The drop in adult literacy is an economic issue too
The decline can lead to poor health outcomes and a loss of GDP, says Daphne Greenberg of Georgia State University.
"Cash stuffing" is the TikTok update to grandma’s budgeting
The envelope budgeting method combines nostalgia with Instagram-worthy aesthetics, and a desire to get better at personal finance.
High-rises built with wood are showing up as sustainable building options
Cross laminated timber can be used in high-rise structures, as a replacement for materials with a high carbon footprint. And it also locks carbon into buildings for decades.
