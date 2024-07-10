How fast would the economy feel an interest rate cut?
When the Fed cuts interest rates, how long until Americans feel the impact? Plus, the business of alumni magazines and life as a doctor before digitization.
Segments From this episode
How long does it take for interest rate cuts to show up in the economy?
While economists agree rate cuts won’t instantly juice an economy, there’s really no consensus on just how long that lag is.
Why are Gen Xers worried about retirement?
According to a new survey from BlackRock, only 60% of Gen Xers say they are on track to have enough retirement savings. And time is running out -- the oldest of them are reaching retirement age.
Why more people are choosing to "put motherhood on ice"
A relatively new corporate benefit is leading to a rise in egg-freezing procedures. Emma Goldberg of The New York Times explains.
A physician recalls life before electronic medical records
Technology has allowed Dr. Winnie Lau of Florida to see more patients, but the level of care she's giving is the same, she says.
How trade-oriented is the U.S. economy?
Compared to many other countries, the U.S. trade-to-GDP ratio is below the global average. But the explanation is complicated.
Why alumni magazines continue to be a standby of print journalism
During the pandemic, many colleges cut costs by taking their magazines entirely online. Since then, there's been a big shift back to print.
Music from the episode
"Lush" Four Tet
"Antenna" Bonobo
"Hold Me Up (Thank You)" Khruangbin
"Ideal and the Real" Atlus/Persona 5
"Sweet Berry Wine" Blue Wednesday
