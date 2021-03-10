Mar 10, 2021
How fast can the federal government get $1.9 trillion out the door?
Moving that much money through the federal government will take a while. Plus, a conversation with "Minari" writer-director Lee Isaac Chung.
Segments From this episode
Getting $1.9 trillion in aid out the door? "It just takes time."
Individuals will probably get their American Rescue Plan payments within weeks. State and local governments will wait months.
A second location? During a pandemic? It’s within reach for some businesses
A business owner in Brooklyn who almost went under last year is now looking to expand in a way she hadn't expected.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer