How fast can the federal government get $1.9 trillion out the door?
Mar 10, 2021

How fast can the federal government get $1.9 trillion out the door?

Moving that much money through the federal government will take a while. Plus, a conversation with "Minari" writer-director Lee Isaac Chung. 

Segments From this episode

Getting $1.9 trillion in aid out the door? "It just takes time."

by Kimberly Adams
Mar 10, 2021
Individuals will probably get their American Rescue Plan payments within weeks. State and local governments will wait months.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer sign the American Rescue Plan Act on Wednesday. It will next move to the White House for President Biden's signature.
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
A second location? During a pandemic? It’s within reach for some businesses

by Samantha Fields
Mar 10, 2021
A business owner in Brooklyn who almost went under last year is now looking to expand in a way she hadn't expected.
Pooja Bavishi at her Brooklyn ice cream shop, Malai. When she had to close for several months, her online sales surged.
Samantha Fields/Marketplace
Music from the episode

When the Night is Over Lord Huron
Natural Green Blazo
Hard To Say Goodbye Washed Out
What's The Difference Dr. Dre, Eminem, Xzibit
Darling Real Estate
Last Raindrop Fitz and The Tantrums
Stay a While The Cactus Channel

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
