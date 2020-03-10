Featured Now Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioUnited States of WorkCheck Your Balance ™️Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

How do you prevent a coronavirus recession?

Mar 10, 2020
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Corner Office from Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 5,376 Episodes
Marketplace 4,054 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,760 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 171 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 125 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 37 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 26 Episodes
Local Radio Airtimes
ABOUT SHOW
Subscribe
How do you prevent a coronavirus recession?
Mar 10, 2020

How do you prevent a coronavirus recession?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Today, we'll look at how a payroll tax cut would work. Plus: canceled flights, canceled classes and a price war on oil. 

Stories From this episode

What Trump's payroll tax cut proposes to do for workers, businesses

by Kai Ryssdal and Bennett Purser Mar 10, 2020
Payroll tax cuts, used to boost the economy, only help those who get a paycheck.
President Donald Trump talks to reporters about the spread of the coronavirus, the state of the economy and the market's reaction to the outbreak.
Samuel Corum/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Coronavirus

Airlines cut flights as demand plummets

by Jack Stewart Mar 10, 2020
Deciding which flights to cancel means considering the effects on the entire, byzantine, schedule.
Flights are nearly empty due to coronavirus fears.
Laurel Chor/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Coronavirus

As COVID-19 spreads, the nation doubles down on cleaning

by Justin Ho Mar 10, 2020
With transit systems encouraging people to wash their hands and avoid touching their face and businesses stepping up their own efforts, the country finds itself in a disinfecting moment.
Empty shelves might be an increasingly familiar sight.
Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Shelf Life

What lunch shaming tells us about how we think about poor people

by Kai Ryssdal and Bridget Bodnar Mar 10, 2020
The way we talk about poverty and the the people living in it could be getting in the way of solving inequality. One example? Lunch shaming.
Cafeteria workers prepare lunches for school children at the Normandie Avenue Elementary School in South Central Los Angeles.
Mark Ralston/AFP via Getty Image
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE

Oil price war: Saudis have lowest costs; doesn't mean they'll win

by Scott Tong Mar 10, 2020
Low oil prices affect all producer nations. Each has different vulnerabilities.
Gabriel Bouys/AFP/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE

How COVID-19 is affecting small businesses in Seattle

by Andie Corban Mar 10, 2020
We checked in with owners of a florist, a women's boutique and a small pharmacy.
The Seattle skyline in 2019.
Donald Miralle/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Assistant Producer
No sensationalism.
No fearmongering.
Just facts.

 

Support news that keeps you grounded and informed.
INVEST IN MARKETPLACE