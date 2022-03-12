Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentQuitting TimeI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

How do you do the numbers in times like these?
Mar 11, 2022

Predicting how financial markets will respond to the war in Ukraine may get more difficult if the conflict widens.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

In today's Weekly Wrap, the Washington Post’s Catherine Rampell and Business Insider’s Linette Lopez chat about the economic adjustment periods of the war in Ukraine, inflation and its political fallout, and the future of economic sanctions on Russia.
What the markets can tell us about risk, financial and otherwise

by Mitchell Hartman
Mar 11, 2022
The ups and downs of trading don’t always reflect the existential risks associated with ongoing conflicts like the one in Ukraine.
The markets take a "hive mind" approach to responding to geopolitical circumstances, said Brad McMillan at Commonwealth Financial.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Stress persists 2 years into the pandemic economy

by Andie Corban and Kai Ryssdal
Mar 11, 2022
We talked with two people who were out of work in March 2020 about how the pandemic has affected their personal economies.
Life has changed: People continue to grapple with new economic conditions, including higher prices.
Jeenah Moon/Getty Images
Cryptocurrency mining and the environment

Crypto miners came to upstate New York for cheap energy. Some regret letting them come.

by Lily Jamali
Mar 11, 2022
The miners have blown through one town's allocation of cheap power, while another has put a moratorium on new mining operations.
Coinmint is using an old aluminum smelting plant as a cryptocurrency mining facility. The plant comes with its own electrical substation with direct hookups to the grid.
Lily Jamali/Marketplace
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

