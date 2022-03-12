How do you do the numbers in times like these?
Predicting how financial markets will respond to the war in Ukraine may get more difficult if the conflict widens.
The Weekly Wrap
In today's Weekly Wrap, the Washington Post’s Catherine Rampell and Business Insider’s Linette Lopez chat about the economic adjustment periods of the war in Ukraine, inflation and its political fallout, and the future of economic sanctions on Russia.
What the markets can tell us about risk, financial and otherwise
The ups and downs of trading don’t always reflect the existential risks associated with ongoing conflicts like the one in Ukraine.
Stress persists 2 years into the pandemic economy
We talked with two people who were out of work in March 2020 about how the pandemic has affected their personal economies.
Crypto miners came to upstate New York for cheap energy. Some regret letting them come.
The miners have blown through one town's allocation of cheap power, while another has put a moratorium on new mining operations.
