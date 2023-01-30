Our new Marketplace Crash Course is here to help. Sign-up for free, learn at your own pace.
How do economists forecast recessions?
Today, we look at the art and science of modeling recessions. Plus, we'll check in on the toy biz and efforts to recircuit the semiconductor supply chain.
How much have prices increased over the past year? It depends on where you live.
Inflation's been running hotter in areas that people have been moving into — and cooler where they're moving out.
Economists are predicting a recession. Does that really mean we'll have one?
We take a look inside the world of economic forecasting and ask whether predictions are reliable.
For business owners in China, a touch-and-go reopening after zero-COVID
While China's most high-profile executives express unflagging optimism on TV, for small business owners, the picture is more complicated.
The U.S. is trying to remake the chip supply chain, despite the glut
American policymakers are aiming to promote U.S. chip manufacturing while protecting national security, experts say.
Layoffs at Hasbro may be a sign that the high-flying toy industry's coming back down to Earth
The pandemic helped boost toy sales by more than 30%.
An uphill battle to professionalize lawmaking
State legislators are paid differently depending on where they are. Marketplace’s Savannah Maher reports from New Mexico, the only all-volunteer state legislature in the nation.
