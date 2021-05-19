May 19, 2021
How disaggregated data leads to better policy
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Also: the semiconductor chip shortage and home appliances, a coalition of businesses is trying to get women back into the workforce, and the rise of social trading apps.
Segments From this episode
The chip shortage is hitting just about anything with a plug or battery
The list includes refrigerators, video doorbells, light bulbs you can turn on with your phone and even lower-tech things like kids’ toys.
Retailers may get squeezed by home improvement supply shortages
There's a limit on how much retailers can raise prices. At some point customers may just walk away.
Social trading apps are seeing an influx of young investors during the pandemic
Commonstock CEO David McDonough says many young people saw last year's stock-market meltdown as a wealth-creation opportunity.
Pandemic innovation: High-tech family doc brings back the house call
Wearable devices and face-to-face home visits are helping a doctor transform his practice — and how he cares for patients.
Music from the episode
Reap What You Sow daKAH Hip Hop Orchestra
Cleva Erykah Badu, Roy Ayers
Dream Chorus TOKiMONSTA
Time Will Tell Arms and Sleepers
Losing Control Poolside
Red Bull & Hennessy Jenny Lewis
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
Stock market-inspired cocktails!
Donate any amount to get our “Stonktail” recipes.