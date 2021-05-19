Back to BusinessThis Is UncomfortableI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

How disaggregated data leads to better policy
May 19, 2021

How disaggregated data leads to better policy

Also: the semiconductor chip shortage and home appliances, a coalition of businesses is trying to get women back into the workforce, and the rise of social trading apps.

Segments From this episode

The chip shortage is hitting just about anything with a plug or battery

by Samantha Fields
May 19, 2021
The list includes refrigerators, video doorbells, light bulbs you can turn on with your phone and even lower-tech things like kids’ toys.
Semiconductor chips go in everything from cars to children's toys.
Matthew Lloyd/Getty Images
Retailers may get squeezed by home improvement supply shortages

by Marielle Segarra
May 19, 2021
There's a limit on how much retailers can raise prices. At some point customers may just walk away.
Home improvement stores have a lot of demand but low supply.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
COVID-19

Social trading apps are seeing an influx of young investors during the pandemic

by Kai Ryssdal and Minju Park
May 19, 2021
Commonstock CEO David McDonough says many young people saw last year's stock-market meltdown as a wealth-creation opportunity.
The Commonstock app enables investors to share information about their holdings and market news.
Photo courtesy Megan Stinson
Pandemic innovation: High-tech family doc brings back the house call

by Scott Tong
May 19, 2021
Wearable devices and face-to-face home visits are helping a doctor transform his practice — and how he cares for patients.
Patient Dennis O'Connor, left, and Dr. Michael Kirisu examine diagnostic devices.
Scott Tong/Marketplace
Music from the episode

Reap What You Sow daKAH Hip Hop Orchestra
Cleva Erykah Badu, Roy Ayers
Dream Chorus TOKiMONSTA
Time Will Tell Arms and Sleepers
Losing Control Poolside
Red Bull & Hennessy Jenny Lewis

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
