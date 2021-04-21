Apr 21, 2021
How control over the pandemic will affect the stay-home economy
Also on today's show, how the plan for that new European soccer league was kicked to the curb; and an interview with the CEO of Chipotle.
Segments From this episode
What happens to the at-home economy when the pandemic ends?
For consumers who've been looking at the same walls since the pandemic started, a new coat of paint may be worth more than travel.
Shortage of semiconductors is a security risk, and what the U.S. can do about it
Semiconductors are in almost everything, including military equipment, and we don’t have enough of them.
Chipotle's CEO on eating, hiring and corporate responsibility
“I think companies need to be accountable,” says Chipotle CEO Brian Niccol.
Plan for a soccer superleague is kicked to the curb
A proposed superleague of Europe's biggest soccer teams crumbled within 48 hours, after immediate, blistering outrage from fans.
Direct-to-consumer models key to post-pandemic future for many British businesses
Across Europe, e-grocery is booming. Companies that successfully pivoted want to hold onto this new slice of business.
Businesses that have survived the pandemic are spending. On themselves.
Many businesses are pumping money into much-needed improvements, and that spending is rippling through the economy.
