The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
How control over the pandemic will affect the stay-home economy
Apr 21, 2021

How control over the pandemic will affect the stay-home economy

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Also on today's show, how the plan for that new European soccer league was kicked to the curb; and an interview with the CEO of Chipotle.

Segments From this episode

What happens to the at-home economy when the pandemic ends?

by Marielle Segarra
Apr 21, 2021
For consumers who've been looking at the same walls since the pandemic started, a new coat of paint may be worth more than travel.
Home improvement might continue to do OK if people keep working at home after the pandemic.
Georgijevic via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Shortage of semiconductors is a security risk, and what the U.S. can do about it

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Apr 21, 2021
Semiconductors are in almost everything, including military equipment, and we don’t have enough of them.
Biden’s infrastructure proposal calls for $50 billion to create a technology directorate that would focus, in part, on semiconductor manufacturing.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
Corner Office

Chipotle's CEO on eating, hiring and corporate responsibility

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Apr 21, 2021
“I think companies need to be accountable,” says Chipotle CEO Brian Niccol.
Brian Niccol, the restaurant chain’s CEO, says hiring and retaining workers will be among the biggest challenges as the company expands.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Plan for a soccer superleague is kicked to the curb

by Jasmine Garsd
Apr 21, 2021
A proposed superleague of Europe's biggest soccer teams crumbled within 48 hours, after immediate, blistering outrage from fans.
When it comes to soccer, a.k.a. "the beautiful game," don't mess with the fans.
Justin Setterfield/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Direct-to-consumer models key to post-pandemic future for many British businesses

by Victoria Craig
Apr 21, 2021
Across Europe, e-grocery is booming. Companies that successfully pivoted want to hold onto this new slice of business.
Smith and Brock quickly pivoted its wholesale produce business to supply individual consumers during the UK's first lockdown in 2020. Now, it's a booming part of the business and one the company is looking to expand further in 2021. (Photo by Mark Case/Getty Images)
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Businesses that have survived the pandemic are spending. On themselves.

by Justin Ho
Apr 21, 2021
Many businesses are pumping money into much-needed improvements, and that spending is rippling through the economy.
Some changes businesses made during the pandemic, including in the food industry, will improve operations over the long term.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Agrimony MF DOOM
Good to Me Freddie Joachim
French Letter J-Walk
Flight to the Jungle (Take Off) Monster Rally
Hot In The Shade Poolside
Kāma Maribou State

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
Admins' Day is a pandemic bright spot for this florist
My Economy
Admins' Day is a pandemic bright spot for this florist
China's slow trains for the poor
China's slow trains for the poor
Women are looking for jobs, but will they be able to find them?
COVID & Unemployment
Women are looking for jobs, but will they be able to find them?
Many younger Black Americans started investing in the stock market during the pandemic
COVID-19
Many younger Black Americans started investing in the stock market during the pandemic