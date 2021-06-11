Jun 11, 2021
How consumer behavior is affecting the economic recovery
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Also: Some British executives are getting bonuses for good behavior, and has the pandemic changed Americans' relationship with vacations?
Segments From this episode
How we decide what to buy
Do the rising prices of things like cars and homes actually affect how people are spending their money?
What happens to consumer demand when products are scarce?
Do you wait? Change your plans? Buy something else?
Should company bosses get a bonus for good behavior?
More senior executives in Britain are winning a financial reward for running their companies ethically. But isn't that part of the job?
Music from the episode
Becoming a Tree Richard Houghten
Hands of Time Kraak & Smaak, Alxndr London
Flight to the Jungle (Landing) Monster Rally
Dancin - Krono Remix Aaron Smith, Luvli, Krono
Last Raindrop Fitz and The Tantrums
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer