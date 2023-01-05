How companies decide to lay off workers
Amazon and Salesforce have announced major staff cuts. But how do companies decide who stays and who goes? Plus, a threat to Google's search engine dominance.
How companies decide to lay off workers
Layoffs are often one of the first ways companies cut costs. But they don’t take them lightly because there’s a lot at stake, not least employee goodwill and public image.
New trade data shows weakening demand
Imports fell more than exports.
Can AI chatbots like ChatGPT compete with Google search?
AI-powered chatbots like ChatGPT could threaten Google's bread and butter.
Corporations are still borrowing, despite high interest rates
Many companies are borrowing now — if they can — in a bid to get ahead of further rate hikes this year.
China's zero-COVID whiplash
China has abandoned its sweeping restrictions after nearly three years. Heads are spinning from the speed of the change, and infections are spreading quickly.
Over the holidays, retailers faced inventory woes and harsh winter weather
Three retailers from across the country share how they did over the holiday shopping season.
