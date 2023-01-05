How We SurviveMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

How companies decide to lay off workers
Jan 5, 2023

WillSelarep/Getty Images
Amazon and Salesforce have announced major staff cuts. But how do companies decide who stays and who goes? Plus, a threat to Google's search engine dominance.

Segments From this episode

by Kristin Schwab
Jan 5, 2023
Layoffs are often one of the first ways companies cut costs. But they don’t take them lightly because there’s a lot at stake, not least employee goodwill and public image.
Amazon is beginning layoffs again after starting staff cuts in November. The layoffs are impacting roughly 5% of Amazon's workforce.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
New trade data shows weakening demand

by Mitchell Hartman
Jan 5, 2023
Imports fell more than exports.
"One of the things I think is a commonality across both imports and exports is a weakening of new orders,” said Eric Freedman at U.S. Bank. 
Gregor Fischer/Getty Images
Can AI chatbots like ChatGPT compete with Google search?

by Matt Levin
Jan 5, 2023
AI-powered chatbots like ChatGPT could threaten Google's bread and butter.
Google currently has more than 90% of the search engine market.
Carsten Koall/Getty Images
Corporations are still borrowing, despite high interest rates

by Justin Ho
Jan 5, 2023
Many companies are borrowing now — if they can — in a bid to get ahead of further rate hikes this year.
Some companies are borrowing now to build a rainy day fund heading into 2023.
Luis Robayo/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

China's zero-COVID whiplash

by Jennifer Pak
Jan 5, 2023
China has abandoned its sweeping restrictions after nearly three years. Heads are spinning from the speed of the change, and infections are spreading quickly.
A disinfection squad enters a residential building in Shanghai, responding to a confirmed COVID case. Under China's zero-COVID policy, these teams could forcibly disinfect the homes of people who contracted the virus.
Charles Zhang/Marketplace
Over the holidays, retailers faced inventory woes and harsh winter weather

by Sean McHenry
Jan 5, 2023
Three retailers from across the country share how they did over the holiday shopping season.
"We definitely saw more late shoppers this year than in previous years, especially the week before Christmas," said Eric Champlin, co-owner of Trailful Outdoor Company in Hiawassee, Georgia.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

