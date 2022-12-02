How We SurviveThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

How can we tell when inflation is on its way down?
Dec 1, 2022

How can we tell when inflation is on its way down?

Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
Today, we do the numbers on the data used to predict where inflation is headed. Plus, new teachers, layoffs and Europe's food export powerhouse.

Segments From this episode

How do we know if inflation is really slowing down?

by Kristin Schwab
Dec 1, 2022
Inflation has dipped slightly, according to a key measure known as the PCE. But economists have their favorite indicators.
Economist Betsey Stevenson is taking an experiential approach to gauging inflation — like when will grocery store sticker shock end?
Elijah Nouvelage/AFP via Getty Images
Eyes on the jobs reports

Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal talks with Kathryn A. Edwards of RAND to hear what economists will be looking at in tomorrow's November jobs report.
Is anyone who lost their job blaming the Fed?

by Matt Levin
Dec 1, 2022
About 225,000 filed unemployment claims last week. The public soured on the Fed the last time it jacked up interest rates to quell inflation.
While the public hasn't soured on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell as much as it did on Paul Volcker in the '80s, a Gallup poll finds approval of the Fed slipping.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
What it means to be a new teacher in 2022: "I'm a student teaching students"

by Stephanie Hughes
Dec 1, 2022
School districts, flush with cash from federal Covid relief funds, are looking to hire, and new teachers are figuring out how schools must adapt in the wake of a pandemic.
New teachers are navigating the start of their careers in the wake of the pandemic.
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Americans are saving little — while they spend up a storm

by Samantha Fields
Dec 1, 2022
The personal saving rate declined in October to its lowest point since 2005. "A lot of people are close to the edge, unfortunately," an analyst says.
Consumers are increasingly dipping into their savings to pay for things — including basic expenses.
Jessica McGowan/Getty Images
How the Dutch used technology and vertical farming to became a major food exporter

by Kai Ryssdal and Anais Amin
Dec 1, 2022
The technology allows leafy greens to be grown next to where people will eat them, says Laura Reiley of The Washington Post.
Micro greens grow at a vertical farm in Newark, New Jersey.
Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

