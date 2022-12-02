How can we tell when inflation is on its way down?
Today, we do the numbers on the data used to predict where inflation is headed. Plus, new teachers, layoffs and Europe's food export powerhouse.
Segments From this episode
How do we know if inflation is really slowing down?
Inflation has dipped slightly, according to a key measure known as the PCE. But economists have their favorite indicators.
Eyes on the jobs reports
Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal talks with Kathryn A. Edwards of RAND to hear what economists will be looking at in tomorrow's November jobs report.
Is anyone who lost their job blaming the Fed?
About 225,000 filed unemployment claims last week. The public soured on the Fed the last time it jacked up interest rates to quell inflation.
What it means to be a new teacher in 2022: "I'm a student teaching students"
School districts, flush with cash from federal Covid relief funds, are looking to hire, and new teachers are figuring out how schools must adapt in the wake of a pandemic.
Americans are saving little — while they spend up a storm
The personal saving rate declined in October to its lowest point since 2005. "A lot of people are close to the edge, unfortunately," an analyst says.
How the Dutch used technology and vertical farming to became a major food exporter
The technology allows leafy greens to be grown next to where people will eat them, says Laura Reiley of The Washington Post.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer