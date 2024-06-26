How about those new tariffs?
The good, the bad and the implications for future innovation. Plus, many Americans are putting more money than ever into their 401(k) accounts.
Business reactions to Biden Administration tariffs vary widely
Some businesses say the new tariffs will put them on a level playing field with Chinese exporters. Others see little advantage.
Google puts an end to continuous scroll
The company says this move will deliver faster results. It’s the latest in a string of changes to the world’s most dominant search engine.
Tulsa's "Black Wall Street" continues to bring dreams to life
Kellen James, the new owner of Silhouette Sneakers & Art, talks about what purchasing the business meant to him.
Female fire crew in Colorado clears a path for women in wildland firefighting
The vast majority of Forest Service firefighters are men. A crew of women who are comfortable roughing it aim to change the equation.
401(k) contributions higher than ever, Vanguard says. But is it enough?
The investment company found that its 401(k) holders contributed 7.4% of their earnings in 2023. Automatic enrollment is a factor.
New era of semiconductor manufacturing clashes with dated immigration laws
Much is being done to shore up U.S. production of semiconductors through the CHIPS and Science Act, which will require tens of thousands of workers. But many of the highly educated engineers taking those jobs face immigration restrictions, thanks to an increasingly overwhelmed and burdensome visa process.
