How about those new tariffs?
Jun 26, 2024

Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
The good, the bad and the implications for future innovation. Plus, many Americans are putting more money than ever into their 401(k) accounts.

Segments From this episode

Business reactions to Biden Administration tariffs vary widely

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Jun 26, 2024
Some businesses say the new tariffs will put them on a level playing field with Chinese exporters. Others see little advantage.
Biden is keeping many Trump-era tariffs and introducing new ones, including lithium ion batteries, electric vehicles and feeding tube parts. 
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Google puts an end to continuous scroll

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Jun 26, 2024
The company says this move will deliver faster results. It’s the latest in a string of changes to the world’s most dominant search engine.
Google says getting rid of endless scroll will deliver faster results.
Tobias Schwarz/AFP via Getty Images
Tulsa's "Black Wall Street" continues to bring dreams to life

by Sean McHenry
Jun 26, 2024
Kellen James, the new owner of Silhouette Sneakers & Art, talks about what purchasing the business meant to him.
The Greenwood district of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
A Warmer World

Female fire crew in Colorado clears a path for women in wildland firefighting

by Caroline Llanes
Jun 26, 2024
The vast majority of Forest Service firefighters are men. A crew of women who are comfortable roughing it aim to change the equation.
The crew hikes to their job site on a trail they cut themselves during the early days of the project.
Caroline Llanes/Aspen Public Radio
401(k) contributions higher than ever, Vanguard says. But is it enough?

by Caleigh Wells
Jun 26, 2024
The investment company found that its 401(k) holders contributed 7.4% of their earnings in 2023. Automatic enrollment is a factor.
Vanguard 401(k) holders contributed 7.4% of their earnings in 2023 — almost 12% if you include employer contributions.
Getty Images
New era of semiconductor manufacturing clashes with dated immigration laws

by Elizabeth Trovall
Jun 26, 2024
Much is being done to shore up U.S. production of semiconductors through the CHIPS and Science Act, which will require tens of thousands of workers. But many of the highly educated engineers taking those jobs face immigration restrictions, thanks to an increasingly overwhelmed and burdensome visa process.
For the 2025 fiscal year, the grant rate was less than 20%, according to a CATO Institute analysis of government data.
Getty Images
Music from the episode

"Becoming a Tree" Richard Houghten
"Cut It Upwards" Kelpe
"Occasional Magic" Yppah
"Watch It Grow" The Everywhere

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

