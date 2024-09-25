Housing market check-in
Mortgage rates are falling, but what about high home prices? Plus, why the Fed's actions matter in other countries.
Segments From this episode
Looming port strike could slam a fragile system, says customs broker
Dockworkers may act as soon as Tuesday, potentially disrupting the supply chain and costing the economy $5 billion daily.
Central banks started cutting interest rates months before the Fed
Other central banks were already cutting benchmark interest rates months before the Fed. Here's why the Fed's cut has global impact.
Dame Judi Dench could be your next AI voice assistant
Dame Judi Dench and comedians Awkwafina and Keegan-Michael Key have signed deals with Meta to humanize chatbots.
Mortgage rates are falling. Will it offer buyers any relief?
It all depends on what happens with home prices.
College football shakeups can help drive up media rights value
But conference consolidation can also push smaller schools and conferences further out of the limelight, making it harder for them to generate revenue.
This produce clerk finds groceries and gratitude at work
Natalie Adams in Everett, Washington finds her job as producer clerk "absolutely gratifying."
Music from the episode
"Shell Snake" Monster Rally
"Look What I've Done" Maverick Sabre
"Tinseltown Swimming in Blood" Destroyer
"Beat Goes On" Pete Rock
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer