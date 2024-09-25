Office PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...Election 2024My Analog Life

Housing market check-in
Sep 25, 2024

Housing market check-in

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Mortgage rates are falling, but what about high home prices? Plus, why the Fed's actions matter in other countries.

Segments From this episode

Looming port strike could slam a fragile system, says customs broker

by Kai Ryssdal and Sarah Leeson
Sep 25, 2024
Dockworkers may act as soon as Tuesday, potentially disrupting the supply chain and costing the economy $5 billion daily.
Dockworkers may go on strike at East and Gulf coast ports starting next week.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Central banks started cutting interest rates months before the Fed

by Mitchell Hartman
Sep 25, 2024
Other central banks were already cutting benchmark interest rates months before the Fed. Here's why the Fed's cut has global impact.
The Fed may have been late to the global trend, but it may be the most influential.
Win McNamee/Getty Images
Dame Judi Dench could be your next AI voice assistant

by Matt Levin
Sep 25, 2024
Dame Judi Dench and comedians Awkwafina and Keegan-Michael Key have signed deals with Meta to humanize chatbots.
Judi Dench is among the celebrities who have signed multimillion-dollar contracts with Meta to create AI assistants based on their voices.
Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for BFI
Mortgage rates are falling. Will it offer buyers any relief?

by Samantha Fields
Sep 25, 2024
It all depends on what happens with home prices.
Mortgage rates fell in anticipation of the Fed's interest rate cut last week.
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
College football shakeups can help drive up media rights value

by Savannah Peters
Sep 25, 2024
But conference consolidation can also push smaller schools and conferences further out of the limelight, making it harder for them to generate revenue.
College football saw a massive viewership increase in its game against USC.
Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
My Economy

This produce clerk finds groceries and gratitude at work

by Sofia Terenzio
Sep 25, 2024
Natalie Adams in Everett, Washington finds her job as producer clerk "absolutely gratifying."
"I enjoy handling all the different products," said Natalie Adams about her job. "The citrus fruits are starting to come in again, and man, the box of lemons I opened up today was absolutely gorgeous."
Courtesy Sno Isle Food Co-Op
Music from the episode

"Shell Snake" Monster Rally
"Look What I've Done" Maverick Sabre
"Tinseltown Swimming in Blood" Destroyer
"Beat Goes On" Pete Rock

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

