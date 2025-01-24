Trump's Second TermLos Angeles WildfiresShelf LifeI've Always Wondered ...

ABOUT SHOW
House brands
Jan 24, 2025

House brands

Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Private label goods just had a record sales year. Are consumers abandoning brand loyalty for savings, or have in-house brands stepped up their game?

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

by Kai Ryssdal

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal talks with Ana Swanson at the New York Times and David Gura at Bloomberg about trade relations under the new administration, Federal Reserve independence, and next week’s interest rate decision.

Listen Now
Private label brands had record sales in 2024

by Kristin Schwab
Jan 24, 2025
Private labels, like Target’s Everspring or Costco’s Kirkland, have long appealed to budget-minded shoppers, but consumers are increasingly turning to them for perishable foods — a sign of trust.
Private label grocery store brands hit an all-time high last year, according to the Private Label Manufacturers Association.
Elijah Nouvelage/AFP via Getty Images
My Economy

The business of upcycling “game day” apparel

by Maria Hollenhorst
Jan 24, 2025
This seamstress turns old sweatshirts, towels, and other thrifted materials into fresh fits for professional sporting events.
Kennedy Tweten made this Minnesota Vikings halter top using thrifted materials. "I deconstruct things and kind of pick the best parts," she said.
Courtesy Aries Archive
The Age of Work

“Retirment’s a wonderful invention — I just love it”

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Jan 24, 2025
As part of our new series, “The Age of Work,” Marketplace is exploring the aging U.S. labor force.
John Conrad, one of Cumberland County’s many retired residents on the Soldier’s Beach Trail, which he helped build.
Maria Hollenhorst/Marketplace
Music from the episode

Texas Sun Khruangbin, Leon Bridges
Mind Playing Tricks on Me Geto Boys
Higher Noble Oak

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer

