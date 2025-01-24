House brands
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Private label goods just had a record sales year. Are consumers abandoning brand loyalty for savings, or have in-house brands stepped up their game?
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal talks with Ana Swanson at the New York Times and David Gura at Bloomberg about trade relations under the new administration, Federal Reserve independence, and next week’s interest rate decision.
Private label brands had record sales in 2024
Private labels, like Target’s Everspring or Costco’s Kirkland, have long appealed to budget-minded shoppers, but consumers are increasingly turning to them for perishable foods — a sign of trust.
The business of upcycling “game day” apparel
This seamstress turns old sweatshirts, towels, and other thrifted materials into fresh fits for professional sporting events.
“Retirment’s a wonderful invention — I just love it”
As part of our new series, “The Age of Work,” Marketplace is exploring the aging U.S. labor force.
Music from the episode
Texas Sun Khruangbin, Leon Bridges
Mind Playing Tricks on Me Geto Boys
Higher Noble Oak
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer