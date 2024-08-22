Hotel, motel, affordable home?
That motel with dozens of unused rooms — what if it became affordable housing? Plus, where would we see the effect of interest-rate cuts first?
When interest rate cuts come, where will you feel them first?
Mortgages, savings accounts and credit card debt are a few places. Some rates have already edged down.
Old motels find new life as affordable housing
The buildings are typically located near major thoroughfares. But developers say conversions are "not for the faint of heart."
The history behind the "shotgun" houses of New Orleans
Despite their association with New Orleans, researchers say the shotgun style originated farther afield.
Retired Americans tend to feel good about their finances. Workers, not so much.
There's a persistent, widening gap between workers’ gloomy expectations and retirees’ rosy reports in an annual Gallup survey.
More corporations are disclosing the risk AI might pose to their businesses
What those risks are, and which companies are worried, go beyond the usual suspects.
When daycares close in rural areas, sometimes an entire town is left without options
In Wyoming alone, 285 daycares have shuttered in the past 15 years, and there were only about 850 to begin with. One town has a fresh idea to help bring a child care option back to their community.
Music from the episode
"Waterfalls" TLC
"No Room" Madison McFerrin
"A New Career in a New Town" David Bowie
"Don't Start Now" Dua Lipa
"reflection eternal" Nujabes
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer