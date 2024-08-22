Election 2024Breaking GroundMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Hotel, motel, affordable home?
Aug 22, 2024

Hotel, motel, affordable home?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Bill Vorasate/Getty Images
That motel with dozens of unused rooms — what if it became affordable housing? Plus, where would we see the effect of interest-rate cuts first?

Segments From this episode

When interest rate cuts come, where will you feel them first?

by Samantha Fields
Aug 22, 2024
Mortgages, savings accounts and credit card debt are a few places. Some rates have already edged down.
Interest rates have declined on mortgages and some fixed-income investments.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Old motels find new life as affordable housing

by Amy Scott
Aug 22, 2024
The buildings are typically located near major thoroughfares. But developers say conversions are "not for the faint of heart."
Southern Crossing, a former 1950s-era motel, will soon provide transitional housing in Newburg, Maryland.
Amy Scott/Marketplace
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
Adventures in Housing

The history behind the "shotgun" houses of New Orleans

by Maria Hollenhorst
Aug 22, 2024
Despite their association with New Orleans, researchers say the shotgun style originated farther afield.
A traditional clapboard Creole cottage in the Faubourg Marigny historic district of New Orleans.
Tim Graham/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Retired Americans tend to feel good about their finances. Workers, not so much.

by Savannah Peters
Aug 22, 2024
There's a persistent, widening gap between workers’ gloomy expectations and retirees’ rosy reports in an annual Gallup survey.
People dance at a Florida retirement community. A Gallup poll shows retired Americans are generally comfortable with their finances, but many still working are anxious about the future.
Rhona Wise/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

More corporations are disclosing the risk AI might pose to their businesses

by Matt Levin
Aug 22, 2024
What those risks are, and which companies are worried, go beyond the usual suspects.
Many companies don't see AI as a competitor but do acknowledge a security risk to using AI in their work.
Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

When daycares close in rural areas, sometimes an entire town is left without options

by Melodie Edwards
Aug 22, 2024
In Wyoming alone, 285 daycares have shuttered in the past 15 years, and there were only about 850 to begin with. One town has a fresh idea to help bring a child care option back to their community.
In Wyoming, 285 daycares have shuttered in the past 15 years, and there were only about 850 to begin with. 
Nimito/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

"Waterfalls" TLC
"No Room" Madison McFerrin
"A New Career in a New Town" David Bowie
"Don't Start Now" Dua Lipa
"reflection eternal" Nujabes

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:16 PM PDT
26:35
1:53 PM PDT
12:24
10:00 AM PDT
36:22
7:56 AM PDT
7:25
3:04 AM PDT
8:59
Aug 16, 2024
16:02
Jul 17, 2024
14:58
When daycares close in rural areas, sometimes an entire town is left without options
When daycares close in rural areas, sometimes an entire town is left without options
High cost of living a key focus as Kamala Harris takes the stage at the DNC
Election 2024
High cost of living a key focus as Kamala Harris takes the stage at the DNC
U.S. startups should be wary of knowledge theft disguised as investment
U.S. startups should be wary of knowledge theft disguised as investment
Delegates spend thousands to go to the Democratic National Convention
Election 2024
Delegates spend thousands to go to the Democratic National Convention