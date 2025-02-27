Inside the Movement to Teach Kids About MoneyTrump's Second TermI've Always Wondered ...

Hope or fear?
Feb 27, 2025

Hope or fear?

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
It's hard to say whether durable goods orders are up because of optimism or uncertainty. Plus, unemployment claims, med spas and how a customs broker sees the current economy.

Durable goods orders could be a sign of optimism — or fear

by Justin Ho
Feb 27, 2025
Orders rose in January. Are businesses feeling good about the economy or ordering ahead of promised tariffs?
Sales of durable goods increased in January, according to the Commerce Department.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Unemployment claims rose last week. What does that tell us about the economy?

by Samantha Fields
Feb 27, 2025
Weekly claims are volatile, but taken in context with other recent economic indicators, this week's spike is a warning sign.
Economists are on the lookout for any sign of weakness in the labor market, said Andrew Stettner at The Century Foundation.
Bill Oxford/Getty Images
For this customs broker, "things seem to be changing on a on a daily basis."

by Sean McHenry

We rely mostly on on new sites to give us updates,” said customs brokerage manager Gretchen Blough at Logistics Plus, in Erie, Pennsylvania. “We had one of our team visiting in Mexico giving us real time updates from down there, but not an awful lot on the on the government websites.”

Los Angeles Wildfires

Cheaper, faster and safer: Some LA builders and architects want a different approach to rebuilding

by Caleigh Wells
Feb 27, 2025
The current rules give homeowners an incentive to build replacement homes likely to burn just as easily during the next wildfire.
Rebuilding the thousands of homes that burned in the Eaton and Palisades Fires will take years. But some construction professionals are thinking about how to do it more quickly.
David McNew/Getty Images
The new car shortage three years ago is raising used car prices today

by Henry Epp
Feb 27, 2025
Supply-chain issues back then are causing supply issues now.
New car leases commonly last three years. And three years ago, pandemic-induced disruptions snarled the vehicle supply chain.
Kena Betancur/Getty Images
The country is in the middle of a med spa boom

by Kai Ryssdal and Sean McHenry
Feb 27, 2025
They're a one-stop-shop for a variety of aesthetic medical services, including Botox, lip fillers and laser hair removal.
"They are usually storefronts in strip malls that provide a slew of esthetic medical services," says Amanda Mull. "Botox is a huge one. You also get things like dermal fillers, lip plumper."
Win McNamee/Getty Images
