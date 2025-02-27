Hope or fear?
It's hard to say whether durable goods orders are up because of optimism or uncertainty. Plus, unemployment claims, med spas and how a customs broker sees the current economy.
Segments From this episode
Durable goods orders could be a sign of optimism — or fear
Orders rose in January. Are businesses feeling good about the economy or ordering ahead of promised tariffs?
Unemployment claims rose last week. What does that tell us about the economy?
Weekly claims are volatile, but taken in context with other recent economic indicators, this week's spike is a warning sign.
For this customs broker, "things seem to be changing on a on a daily basis."
We rely mostly on on new sites to give us updates,” said customs brokerage manager Gretchen Blough at Logistics Plus, in Erie, Pennsylvania. “We had one of our team visiting in Mexico giving us real time updates from down there, but not an awful lot on the on the government websites.”
Cheaper, faster and safer: Some LA builders and architects want a different approach to rebuilding
The current rules give homeowners an incentive to build replacement homes likely to burn just as easily during the next wildfire.
The new car shortage three years ago is raising used car prices today
Supply-chain issues back then are causing supply issues now.
The country is in the middle of a med spa boom
They're a one-stop-shop for a variety of aesthetic medical services, including Botox, lip fillers and laser hair removal.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer