Homelessness criminalized as home sales fall and prices rise
We'll connect the dots between a sluggish housing market and the Supreme Court's decision to uphold an Oregon law that punishes sleeping in public places.
The Weekly Wrap
“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal talks to Catherine Rampell at the Washington Post and Jeanna Smialek at the New York Times about the PCE numbers, the latest after the Chevron decision, and potential rate cuts in September.
Work from home rates have reached a new normal
BLS survey data showed that in 2023, 35% of employed people did some or all of their work at home.
With end of "Chevron deference," Supreme Court changes how agencies, lawmakers work
The ruling drains power from government agencies and could force lawmakers to write statutes more precisely.
Rural paramedics are making routine house calls to avoid costly emergency room visits
Experts say community paramedicine programs, which involve paramedics checking in on people with known health issues before an emergency happens, can cut costs and ease strains on health care systems in rural areas.
