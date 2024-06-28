Decoding DemocracyBreaking GroundI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Homelessness criminalized as home sales fall and prices rise
Jun 28, 2024

Homelessness criminalized as home sales fall and prices rise

J. David Ake/Getty Images
We'll connect the dots between a sluggish housing market and the Supreme Court's decision to uphold an Oregon law that punishes sleeping in public places.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

by Kai Ryssdal

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal talks to Catherine Rampell at the Washington Post and Jeanna Smialek at the New York Times about the PCE numbers, the latest after the Chevron decision, and potential rate cuts in September.

Work from home rates have reached a new normal

by Elizabeth Trovall
Jun 28, 2024
BLS survey data showed that in 2023, 35% of employed people did some or all of their work at home.
A man works from his at-home office. If anything, work from home rates will only increase over time, says economist José María Barrero, thanks to technology that makes virtual collaboration possible.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
With end of "Chevron deference," Supreme Court changes how agencies, lawmakers work

by Kimberly Adams
Jun 28, 2024
The ruling drains power from government agencies and could force lawmakers to write statutes more precisely.
There is concern that the ruling could diminish government agencies' "flexibility to address new and emerging challenges," said Devon Ombres of the Center for American Progress.
Anna Rose Layden/Getty Images
Rural paramedics are making routine house calls to avoid costly emergency room visits

by Travis Bubenik
Jun 28, 2024
Experts say community paramedicine programs, which involve paramedics checking in on people with known health issues before an emergency happens, can cut costs and ease strains on health care systems in rural areas.
Paramedic Alexandria Hollenbeck and Terlingua Fire and EMS Chief Susan Martin are involved in the first community paramedicine program in rural Terlingua, Texas.
Travis Bubenik/Marfa Public Radio
Music from the episode

"6000 Ft." Bonobo, Totally Extinct Dinosaurs
"Dig This" Hocus Pocus
"All Of Your Love (feat. Kotomi)" Germany Germany, Kotomi
"Simmer" Hayley Williams
"Awake" Tycho

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

