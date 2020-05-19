May 19, 2020
Home improvement and animation are up, commercial rent is down
While companies are looking for breaks from their rent, Home Depot says sales are up, and animation is about the only entertainment production still working.
Stories From this episode
Home-improvement stores thrive as residents take on projects
Home Depot reported a 6% increase in sales and True Value says paint sales are up more than 20% as Americans use lockdown to clean up, paint up, and fix up.
Some big companies seek breaks on rent
Commercial leases are typically hard to break, but many landlords are willing to defer or discount rent right now
As cities move to cap delivery app fees, some restaurants worry
Some fear the apps will pass fees on to consumers, who might balk.
Reshoring gets new attention during COVID-19
As the coronavirus has exposed weaknesses in supply chains, efforts are renewed to bring manufacturing back to the United States.
Hollywood's mostly shut down. Except for animation.
No need for actors to socially distance when they can record from home.
Working remotely is a cost-cutting reality for oil and gas companies amid COVID-19
Oil companies raced to digitize during the last downturn. COVID-19 is pushing the industry to embrace remote working technology even more.
It's suddenly a great time to be in the meal-kit business
"Our volume has increased by about 100% over the past eight weeks," Purple Carrot CEO Andy Levitt says.
Music from the episode
I Wanna Go Back Onra
Silk Sunrise Tree Theater
Ungodly Fruit Wax Tailor
Autumn Sweater Yo La Tengo
Cheer up, You're Not Dead Yet Blockhead
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
