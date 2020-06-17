Race and EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra Credit

Hollywood is back to work, but TV and movies won’t look the same
Jun 17, 2020

Hollywood is back to work, but TV and movies won't look the same

Plus: Racism in tech, unemployment in the U.K. and the difference between the debt and the deficit.

Stories From this episode

Race and Economy

Tech companies update language to avoid offensive terms

by Kimberly Adams
Jun 17, 2020
Big tech firms are moving away from coding language that carries racial connotations.
Tech companies are moving away from terms that could be considered racially insensitive, such as "master" and "slave."
Issouf Sanogo/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

Chickens come home to roost for new baby chick owners

by Carlos Morales
Jun 17, 2020
Hatcheries across the country saw a surge in orders when the lockdown began. The chickens came first, then the eggs.
Douglas Friedman was stuck at home because of shelter-in-place orders, so he decided to raise chickens with a neighbor.
Carlos Morales/Marfa Public Radio
Kai Explains

What's behind the national debt?

by Andie Corban and Kai Ryssdal
Jun 17, 2020
We look into how the government borrows money and what it means in the long run.
Then-Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen testifies before the House Financial Services Committee in 2016. The national debt has since passed $26 trillion.
Alex Wong/Getty Images
COVID-19

As COVID-19 lockdown eases, Britain faces an unfamiliar threat: mass unemployment

by Stephen Beard
Jun 17, 2020
Laid-off workers try to come to terms with a grueling new reality in what was once Europe’s most vibrant labor market.
A million jobs have been lost in the United Kingdom during the COVID-19 pandemic as people stayed home and practiced social distancing.
Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
Shelf Life

How Japan's superfans taught the world to love pop culture

by Matt Alt
Jun 17, 2020
Author Matt Alt describes how Japan's pop culture, and its superfans, shaped sensibilities the world over.
A shop in New York celebrates Hello Kitty's 45th birthday in 2019. Japanese pop culture is known far and wide.
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images
U.S. criticizes WTO for big disparities in tariffs

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Jun 17, 2020
The Trump administration is denouncing the fact that the tax levels vary greatly between members of the global trade body.
An East China Sea container ship in the Port of Oakland in 2018. China's economy has grown 900% since 2001, causing a tariff imbalance.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Let's Love Crown City Rockers
Perfect Circle Nujabes
First Choice Oddisee
Brave New World The Foreign Exchange
Wake Up, Get Up, Get Out There (From "Persona 5") [For Flute & Piano Duet] Shoji Meguro, daigoro789
Always Something DJ Mitsu The Beats
Latitude -remix (feat. Five Deez) Nujabes, Five Deez

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer