Jun 17, 2020
Hollywood is back to work, but TV and movies won’t look the same
Plus: Racism in tech, unemployment in the U.K. and the difference between the debt and the deficit.
Stories From this episode
Tech companies update language to avoid offensive terms
Big tech firms are moving away from coding language that carries racial connotations.
Chickens come home to roost for new baby chick owners
Hatcheries across the country saw a surge in orders when the lockdown began. The chickens came first, then the eggs.
What's behind the national debt?
We look into how the government borrows money and what it means in the long run.
As COVID-19 lockdown eases, Britain faces an unfamiliar threat: mass unemployment
Laid-off workers try to come to terms with a grueling new reality in what was once Europe’s most vibrant labor market.
How Japan's superfans taught the world to love pop culture
Author Matt Alt describes how Japan's pop culture, and its superfans, shaped sensibilities the world over.
U.S. criticizes WTO for big disparities in tariffs
The Trump administration is denouncing the fact that the tax levels vary greatly between members of the global trade body.
