High prices aren’t stopping Memorial Day celebrations
May 30, 2022

High prices aren't stopping Memorial Day celebrations

The costs of gasoline and barbecue staples may lighten wallets, but aren't hampering the moods of long weekenders. Plus, an in-depth look at improving the background-check system for gun sales.

Segments From this episode

Could reopening idled oil refineries ease gasoline prices?

by Lily Jamali
May 30, 2022
The idea is drawing attention, but analysts disagree on whether White House pressure on the industry would work.
The Biden administration is reportedly asking oil companies to bring shuttered refineries back online.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Improving the database behind gun sale background checks could help prevent mass shootings

From "Marketplace Tech," Kimberly Adams talks with Cassandra Crifasi, a professor and deputy director at the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions, about improving the system of background checks.
Despite high prices, pandemic-weary Americans are likely to spend this Memorial Day

by Stephanie Hughes
May 30, 2022
The holiday's staples, like meat and propane, are more expensive. But people are willing to pay more as they gather to celebrate.
Many consumers have their pandemic payments sitting in the bank, allowing them to spend a bit on leisure.
Mark Makela/Getty Images
For this toy store, summer is here, and so are inventory woes

by Sean McHenry
May 30, 2022
Business is up at a North Carolina shop, but managing inventory and costs are headaches.
A shelf of outdoor toys at Ali Cat. "We had a great Easter," said owner Irene Kesselman. "And now we are starting to sell some of our pool toys and outdoor toys."
Ariel Jackson
Will new, diverse leadership help bring cultural change to Broadway?

by Alexandra Starr
May 30, 2022
Lileana Blain-Cruz, the new resident director at Lincoln Center, is in an influential position. Her choices could resonate nationally.
Lileana Blain-Cruz is nominated for a Tony for directing “The Skin of Our Teeth” and has another play, “Dreaming Zenzile,” about musician-activist Miriam Makeba, opening at the New York Theatre Workshop.
Alexandra Starr
Resources in your old laptop could make cash for "urban miners"

by Ivana Davidovic and Stephen Ryan
May 30, 2022
Valuable raw materials can be extracted from your used electronic devices, also reducing their environmental impact.
Circuit boards and other electronic waste are collected at the Umicore plant in Antwerp, Belgium. Much of the material has value and can be recycled for new devices.
Ivana Davidovic/BBC News
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

