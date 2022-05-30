High prices aren’t stopping Memorial Day celebrations
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
The costs of gasoline and barbecue staples may lighten wallets, but aren't hampering the moods of long weekenders. Plus, an in-depth look at improving the background-check system for gun sales.
Segments From this episode
Could reopening idled oil refineries ease gasoline prices?
The idea is drawing attention, but analysts disagree on whether White House pressure on the industry would work.
Improving the database behind gun sale background checks could help prevent mass shootings
From "Marketplace Tech," Kimberly Adams talks with Cassandra Crifasi, a professor and deputy director at the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions, about improving the system of background checks.
Despite high prices, pandemic-weary Americans are likely to spend this Memorial Day
The holiday's staples, like meat and propane, are more expensive. But people are willing to pay more as they gather to celebrate.
For this toy store, summer is here, and so are inventory woes
Business is up at a North Carolina shop, but managing inventory and costs are headaches.
Will new, diverse leadership help bring cultural change to Broadway?
Lileana Blain-Cruz, the new resident director at Lincoln Center, is in an influential position. Her choices could resonate nationally.
Resources in your old laptop could make cash for "urban miners"
Valuable raw materials can be extracted from your used electronic devices, also reducing their environmental impact.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer