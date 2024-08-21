Hey, it’s still job growth
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
The BLS just made a major revision to payroll numbers. Plus, when was the last time inflation was under 3%?
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
Job growth hasn't been as strong as we thought. But it's still growth.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics reduced its initial count of new jobs between March 2023 and March 2024 by more than 800,000.
The last time inflation was under 3% was March 2021
The economy — and life —has changed a lot since.
For this hog farmer, uncertainty in Washington is top of mind
Will there be a new Farm Bill this year? Will the Federal Reserve cut interest rates? These are a few of the questions top of mind for Brian Duncan, farmer and president of the Illinois Farm Bureau.
"Newness" is enticing inflation-weary consumers to spend
Retail giant Target appears to be banking on refreshed product lines, which can make shopping feel more like a treasure hunt.
These U.S. counties had the best and worst employment growth
Experts say strawberries and RVs were behind some of the most dramatic shifts in the labor market on a county basis.
How ranch-style homes helped build the American dream
One of the most popular building styles in the U.S. emerged as a lower-cost pathway to homeownership.
Music from the episode
"Burn the Witch" Radiohead
"Bassackwards Kurt Vile
"Be Here Now" Oasis
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer