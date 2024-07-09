Health care is still hot in the job market
That medical procedure you put off during the pandemic is boosting health care hiring. Plus, heat waves and wildfires have major economic impacts.
Segments From this episode
Health care openings still hot amid cooling job market
People who left during during the pandemic are still being replaced. Providers struggle to fill the gaps as demand steadily rises.
Small-business optimism climbs, but inflation agita persists
The mood among businesspeople is better than it has been this year, but they're still more pessimistic than the historical average.
Heat waves are becoming more intense. What will it mean for people and places?
Heat waves can cause adverse health effects and even be fatal. How are people and cities preparing for a world with more extreme heat?
For affected communities, wildfire recovery is a slow burn
For those who choose to stay and rebuild after a devastating blaze, the experience can become a test of patience and endurance.
Why steel prices have been sagging all year
Slowing demand in construction and manufacturing in the U.S. and around the globe have pulled steel prices lower for months.
Kids want $70 wrinkle creams. Parents and lawmakers are "fighting a losing battle"
Elementary and middle school kids are flocking to stores to buy products recommended on TikTok. But they may be harming their skin.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer