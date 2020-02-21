Feb 21, 2020
He sees a lot of the “United States of Work”
On today's installment of "United States of Work," we're talking with Steve Fields, a Kansas City, Missouri, trucker who sees a lot of this country — and sees economic changes down the road, too.
Stories From this episode
United States of Work
Meet Rocio, 24, construction worker
The Bureau of Labor Statistics would categorize Rocio’s job most broadly as “natural resources, construction and maintenance occupations.” One in 10 workers work jobs in that category.
United States of Work
Meet Steve, 55, professional driver
The Bureau of Labor Statistics would categorize Steve’s job as “production, transportation, and material moving” along with butchers, sewing machine operators and furniture makers, to name a few. One in 10 workers in the U.S. labor force are in this…
Music from the episode
Blue Skies Noah And The Whale
From Home, to Work, and Back.. Tall Black Guy
Chamakay Blood Orange
Reptilia The Strokes
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Assistant Producer