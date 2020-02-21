Featured Now Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioUnited States of WorkCheck Your Balance ™️Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly

He sees a lot of the "United States of Work"

Feb 21, 2020
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
This Is Uncomfortable
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech

On today's installment of "United States of Work," we're talking with Steve Fields, a Kansas City, Missouri, trucker who sees a lot of this country — and sees economic changes down the road, too.

Stories From this episode

United States of Work

Meet Rocio, 24, construction worker

by Maria Hollenhorst Feb 18, 2020
The Bureau of Labor Statistics would categorize Rocio’s job most broadly as “natural resources, construction and maintenance occupations.” One in 10 workers work jobs in that category.
Ben Hethcoat
United States of Work

Meet Steve, 55, professional driver

by Bridget Bodnar Feb 18, 2020
The Bureau of Labor Statistics would categorize Steve’s job as “production, transportation, and material moving” along with butchers, sewing machine operators and furniture makers, to name a few. One in 10 workers in the U.S. labor force are in this…
Steve Fields
Paul Andrews
Music from the episode

Blue Skies Noah And The Whale
From Home, to Work, and Back.. Tall Black Guy
Chamakay Blood Orange
Reptilia The Strokes

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Assistant Producer