Have we reached peak inflation yet?
What will tomorrow's inflation report reveal about rising prices? Plus, an ambitious medical records project hits the road.
Waiting for another inflation report, with concern
Wednesday the government will tell us how much prices changed year over year in July. Inflation was an alarming 9.1% in June.
High home prices and rising interest rates mean there are lots more homes on the market
The housing market is cooling a little. But there still aren't that many homes for sale, just more than last year.
To boost diversity in clinical trials, NIH takes to the road to collect DNA from underrepresented groups
During the pandemic, the effort suspended in-person recruiting and lost momentum.
Yellowstone's gateway communities seeing economic impact from flooding closures
Some businesses are rebounding after historic flooding in the region. But others are still struggling.
The ABCs of AI
Artificial intelligence, algorithms and machine learning are often used interchangeably, but Kimberly Adams helps break down the differences.
Getty Images helps historically Black colleges digitize and archive their photographs
The partnership is meant to help preserve important historical records of Black Americans' lives.
