Have we reached peak inflation yet?
Aug 9, 2022

Have we reached peak inflation yet?

What will tomorrow's inflation report reveal about rising prices? Plus, an ambitious medical records project hits the road.

Segments From this episode

Waiting for another inflation report, with concern

by Matt Levin
Aug 9, 2022
Wednesday the government will tell us how much prices changed year over year in July. Inflation was an alarming 9.1% in June.
While rising prices for services, like styling hair, worry economists, prices for some goods may be dipping.
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
High home prices and rising interest rates mean there are lots more homes on the market

by Samantha Fields
Aug 9, 2022
The housing market is cooling a little. But there still aren't that many homes for sale, just more than last year.
The main reasons more homes are on the market is rising mortgage rates and high home prices, says Danielle Hale at Realtor.com.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
To boost diversity in clinical trials, NIH takes to the road to collect DNA from underrepresented groups

by Blake Farmer
Aug 9, 2022
During the pandemic, the effort suspended in-person recruiting and lost momentum.
The All of Us bus helps the program connect with potential drug trial participants and collect biospecimens.
Blake Farmer/WPLN News
Yellowstone's gateway communities seeing economic impact from flooding closures

by Madelyn Beck
Aug 9, 2022
Some businesses are rebounding after historic flooding in the region. But others are still struggling.
The visitor's center in West Yellowstone displays part of a message tourists see all around town: Be patient, be kind, be cool.
Madelyn Beck/Mountain West News
The ABCs of AI

Artificial intelligence, algorithms and machine learning are often used interchangeably, but Kimberly Adams helps break down the differences.
Getty Images helps historically Black colleges digitize and archive their photographs

by Leoneda Inge
Aug 9, 2022
The partnership is meant to help preserve important historical records of Black Americans' lives.
Archivist Andre Vann of North Carolina Central University handles a 1964 photo of the homecoming queen and her attendants, to be included in the HBCU Getty Images collection.
Leoneda Inge
