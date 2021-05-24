May 24, 2021
Have businesses kept their promises for racial justice?
Also on the show: Memorial Day weekend could be a test for the movie industry, how the COVID vaccine is affecting consumer spending, and the return of the power lunch in London.
Memorial Day could be a test for the movie theater industry
Movie theaters are reopening in time for summer blockbuster season. Are people ready to go back?
Who's following up on corporate pledges of diversity?
A year after George Floyd's murder, companies have spent only a fraction of the money pledged toward racial equity.
Are vaccinations getting people to spend? Maybe not yet.
Wall Street Journal reporter Sarah Chaney Cambon notes that unvaccinated people are outspending the vaccinated.
Can Britain's power lunch power back this summer?
The City of London, the U.K. equivalent of Wall Street, is preparing for tens of thousands of executives to filter back in.
