Have businesses kept their promises for racial justice?
May 24, 2021

Have businesses kept their promises for racial justice?

Also on the show: Memorial Day weekend could be a test for the movie industry, how the COVID vaccine is affecting consumer spending, and the return of the power lunch in London.

Segments From this episode

Memorial Day could be a test for the movie theater industry

by Marielle Segarra
May 24, 2021
Movie theaters are reopening in time for summer blockbuster season. Are people ready to go back?
Studios are committing to releasing blockbusters in theaters again. Will it pay off?
Tom Copper/Getty Images
Who's following up on corporate pledges of diversity?

by Kristin Schwab
May 24, 2021
A year after George Floyd's murder, companies have spent only a fraction of the money pledged toward racial equity.
Companies that make vague commitments to racial equity might not take concrete action to fulfill their pledges.
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Are vaccinations getting people to spend? Maybe not yet.

by Amy Scott and Sean McHenry
May 24, 2021
Wall Street Journal reporter Sarah Chaney Cambon notes that unvaccinated people are outspending the vaccinated.
Customers inside a bar in North Hollywood. In order to enter, they must provide proof of vaccination.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
Can Britain's power lunch power back this summer?

by Victoria Craig
May 24, 2021
The City of London, the U.K. equivalent of Wall Street, is preparing for tens of thousands of executives to filter back in.
Workers line up for a restaurant in the City of London after lockdown rules eased, and with many companies welcoming limited numbers of their staff back to the office
Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Red Light Kisses Lake Street Dive
Can I Kick It? A Tribe Called Quest
El Otro Chile Portavoz, Stailok
Girls In June Dirty Art Club
Un Universo Para Los Dos Oktoberklubben
Baghdad Sun Apollo Brown

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
