Happy rate hike-iversary!
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
This month marks a year since the Federal Reserve started raising interest rates to curb inflation. Today we'll take stock of where we are.
Segments From this episode
It's been one year since the Fed started raising interest rates to curb inflation
Back then it seemed like inflation might be what economists call "transitory." But here we are.
Why some countries' central banks follow the Fed's lead
The U.S. Federal Reserve coordinates some operations — sometimes even interest rates changes — with other central banks. Here's how that works.
Ford on EVs: Think of us as a startup
The company expects to lose another $3 billion this year in its transition from internal combustion cars to electric.
EVs are far from standardized. For mechanics, that's an issue.
When your EV is no longer under warranty, who fixes it?
Bank failures have some small business owners re-thinking their own banking arrangements
The failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank have rattled some small business owners, even though contagion hasn’t spread to smaller banks.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer