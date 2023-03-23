Banks in TurmoilTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Happy rate hike-iversary!
Mar 23, 2023

Happy rate hike-iversary!

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Julia Nikhinson/Getty Images
This month marks a year since the Federal Reserve started raising interest rates to curb inflation. Today we'll take stock of where we are.

Segments From this episode

It's been one year since the Fed started raising interest rates to curb inflation

by Kristin Schwab
Mar 23, 2023
Back then it seemed like inflation might be what economists call "transitory." But here we are.
Economist Laurence Ball said many people including Fed Chairman Jerome Powell dismissed the inflation issue initially.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Why some countries' central banks follow the Fed's lead

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Mar 23, 2023
The U.S. Federal Reserve coordinates some operations — sometimes even interest rates changes — with other central banks. Here's how that works.
The Federal Reserve sometimes coordinates interest rate changes with other countries because in a global economy, it can’t achieve low inflation and maximum employment alone.
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Image
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Ford on EVs: Think of us as a startup

by Samantha Fields
Mar 23, 2023
The company expects to lose another $3 billion this year in its transition from internal combustion cars to electric.
Ford expects its EV business to start turning a profit by 2026. Above, an electric F-150 charges.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

EVs are far from standardized. For mechanics, that's an issue.

by Kai Ryssdal and Sarah Leeson
Mar 23, 2023
When your EV is no longer under warranty, who fixes it?
EVs are getting more and more commonplace on the road, so they'll also be more and more common at your local garage.
Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
Banks in Turmoil

Bank failures have some small business owners re-thinking their own banking arrangements

by Justin Ho
Mar 23, 2023
The failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank have rattled some small business owners, even though contagion hasn’t spread to smaller banks.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks at the American Bankers Association Washington Summit on March 21, 2023 in Washington, DC.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:50 PM PDT
28:47
9:18 AM PDT
10:18
1:29 PM PDT
1:50
4:19 AM PDT
7:42
Mar 22, 2023
17:53
Mar 22, 2023
44:55
Dec 8, 2022
39:27
Bank failures have some small business owners re-thinking their own banking arrangements
Banks in Turmoil
Bank failures have some small business owners re-thinking their own banking arrangements
Rising rates: inflation vs bank balance sheets
Marketplace Morning Report
Rising rates: inflation vs bank balance sheets
Moderna will charge around $130 for its COVID vaccine — and Congress isn't too happy
COVID-19
Moderna will charge around $130 for its COVID vaccine — and Congress isn't too happy
Online communities can help with loneliness — to a point
Marketplace Tech
Online communities can help with loneliness — to a point