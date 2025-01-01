Adventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...My EconomyTrump's Second Term

Happy New Year! The cold weather could cost you.
Jan 1, 2025

Happy New Year! The cold weather could cost you.

Bastien Inzaurralde/AFP via Getty Images
Natural gas has become a hot commodity. Plus, homes for 1 pound in Liverpool and Boeing's 2025 to-do list.

Segments From this episode

If you heat your home with gas, brace yourself for an expensive January

by Caleigh Wells
Jan 1, 2025
Natural gas futures saw their biggest jump in three years as a cold front hits the U.S. Geopolitical tensions don't help.
Cold weather spurs consumption of natural gas and can boost prices.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Boeing's 2025 to-do list: Improve corporate culture and supplier relations

by Henry Epp
Jan 1, 2025
After a chaotic year, the company has to work out supply chain delays and make output consistent, experts say.
"They need to restore those connections between people who build the jets and supervise the people who built the jets, and the people at the top," says Richard Aboulafia of AeroDynamic Advisory about Boeing.
Kevin Carter/Getty Images
Facing rising costs, a Minnesota home baker makes a career pivot

by Nicholas Guiang and Sofia Terenzio

Maddie Gartmann, owner of Garty Goodies in Minneapolis, decided to put baking on the back burner and focus on in-person classes and social media.

Women's wealth is growing, and wealth managers are adjusting

by Kristin Schwab and Nicholas Guiang
Jan 1, 2025
Bloomberg's Claire Ballentine reports that women tend to be conservative, thoughtful investors and donate more to charity than men.
Many more women are in the stock market now than just a few years ago, according to Fidelity.
Anthony Wallace/AFP via Getty Images
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer

