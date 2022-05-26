Gun violence at school has economic consequences for survivors
For survivors, school shootings have serious impacts on mental health, education and economic prospects.
Segments From this episode
How school shootings shape survivors’ economic lives
Researchers studied the lasting impacts of school shootings on students’ academic and employment prospects later in life.
Rising interest rates and soaring home prices put mortgage payments out of reach for many
The median payment on a new mortgage increased almost 9% from March to April.
Wages are still rising. Because employers are still feeling the pressure to pay more.
Apple is the latest big employer to announce it's hiking hourly pay. The market for in-person work is especially competitive.
With helium in short supply, scientists are worried
Disruptions at helium processing plants have left a number of industries competing for a limited supply: healthcare, tech and manufacturing to name a few.
College enrollment has dropped again since last spring
Rising wages for entry-level positions may be luring young people who are opting to work instead of attend college. What might this shift mean for the workforce in the longterm?
Airports unveil big renovations just as summer travel ramps up
And they're investing heavily in public art and public space.
Music from the episode
reflection eternal Nujabes
Popular Secret The Lushlife Project
Magnetism Vacationer
The World Is Yours Will Sessions
Flight to the Jungle (Landing) Monster Rally
Life in the Tropics Cienfue
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer