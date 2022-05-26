Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

The countdown is on- we need to raise $200,000- help us reach our goal by tomorrow. Donate Now
Gun violence at school has economic consequences for survivors
May 26, 2022

Gun violence at school has economic consequences for survivors

For survivors, school shootings have serious impacts on mental health, education and economic prospects.

Segments From this episode

How school shootings shape survivors’ economic lives

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
May 26, 2022
Researchers studied the lasting impacts of school shootings on students’ academic and employment prospects later in life.
Community members mourn during a vigil for the 21 lives lost in the attack at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Rising interest rates and soaring home prices put mortgage payments out of reach for many

by Mitchell Hartman
May 26, 2022
The median payment on a new mortgage increased almost 9% from March to April.
Pending home sales declined by 3.9% in April, the sixth consecutive monthly drop.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Wages are still rising. Because employers are still feeling the pressure to pay more.

by Sabri Ben-Achour
May 26, 2022
Apple is the latest big employer to announce it's hiking hourly pay. The market for in-person work is especially competitive.
An employee serves customers at an Apple store. Apple increased its hourly starting wage to a minimum of $22.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
With helium in short supply, scientists are worried

by Savannah Maher
May 26, 2022
Disruptions at helium processing plants have left a number of industries competing for a limited supply: healthcare, tech and manufacturing to name a few.
Even the U.S. weather service is cutting down on weather balloon use to preserve helium.
Creative/ Getty Images
College enrollment has dropped again since last spring

by Meghan McCarty Carino
May 26, 2022
Rising wages for entry-level positions may be luring young people who are opting to work instead of attend college. What might this shift mean for the workforce in the longterm?
Higher education enrollment continues to drop, even after classes have returned to in-person.
Airports unveil big renovations just as summer travel ramps up

by Kristin Schwab
May 26, 2022
And they're investing heavily in public art and public space.
The water fountain in Terminal B at LaGuardia Airport reportedly cost $1 million and puts on a show with lights and music every 15 minutes.
Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

reflection eternal Nujabes
Popular Secret The Lushlife Project
Magnetism Vacationer
The World Is Yours Will Sessions
Flight to the Jungle (Landing) Monster Rally
Life in the Tropics Cienfue

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

