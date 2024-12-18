Adventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...My EconomyTrump's Second Term

Green bank, go!
Dec 17, 2024

Green bank, go!

Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Fifteen years in the making, the Coalition for Green Capital just announced its first funding recipients. Plus, chocoholics and trucker grub.

Segments From this episode

Trump's Second Term

Some analysts see inflation lurking in Trump's plans

by Justin Ho
Dec 17, 2024
Tax cuts, tariffs and mass deportations could put upward pressure on prices — and interest rates.
Bond yields could keep rising in 2025 because of Trump's plans for tax cuts and additional tariffs. But can bond yields be too high?
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
Why sky-high cocoa prices don't deter chocolate lovers

by Matt Levin
Dec 17, 2024
Craft chocolate lovers will eat the higher prices, experts say. But others may alter their consumption habits.
Commodities experts expect cocoa bean prices to remain high next year.
aluxum/Getty Images
A Warmer World

Money starts flowing from national "green bank"

by Amy Scott
Dec 17, 2024
But the future of climate investment is uncertain under the incoming Trump administration.
Green banks combine public and private financing to fund green energy projects, like wind farms.
Mark Felix/AFP via Getty Images
Are mergers and acquisitions about to heat up again?

by Henry Epp
Dec 17, 2024
It's been a slow few years for M&As, but there are signs that the incoming administration and lower interest rates could change that.
Buying a company or merging with one is a risky move, so the best time to do it is when the economy feels stable.
Rawpixel/Getty Images
Has the free medical school experiment failed?

by Kai Ryssdal , Sarah Leeson and Sofia Terenzio
Dec 17, 2024
NYU's experience rebuts the idea that tuition-free programs open doors to low-income students, per reporting by Rose Horowitch at The Atlantic.
At NYU, the percentages of Black students and financially disadvantaged students decreased, according to The Atlantic's Rose Horowitch.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Healthy food can be hard to come by for truckers. This businesswoman wants to change that.

by David Weinberg
Dec 17, 2024
After her own experience on the open road, Jarita Frazier King decided to launch a business offering healthy pre-made meals at truck stops.
Chef Jarita Frazier King wants to sell her own recipes in truck stops — like fritters made from a mix of beans, greens and potato seasoned with her blend of herbs and spices.
David Weinberg
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer

