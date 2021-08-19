Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Goodbye Zoom calls, hello VR meetings
Aug 19, 2021

Also, the Business Roundtable's equity pledge two years later, looking at a tapering of the Federal Reserve's bond buying and the cost of a new numbered jersey for NFL players.

COVID & Unemployment

Fewer people are on unemployment, but there's a nasty shock coming for many of them

by Mitchell Hartman
Aug 19, 2021
Their federal benefits — which add up to more than $6 billion a week — are about to run out.
Emergency federal unemployment benefits — equivalent to roughly $6 billion per week — are set to expire in two and a half weeks.
Thinkstock via Getty Images
How has the Federal Reserve's bond buying helped the economy?

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Aug 19, 2021
Those bonds have helped keep lots of money flowing into the economy. But now, the Fed is signaling that its going to taper off its monthly purchases.
Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell is expected to address the tapering of the Fed's bond-buying at an upcoming conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images
A tour of the remote-work industrial complex

by Matt Levin
Aug 19, 2021
The remote-work revolution has spawned an industry unto itself: remote-work consulting.
People are likely to be working from home for some time, so some employers are investing in services like feng shui consulting and virtual reality.
Pierre-Philippe Marcou/AFP via Getty Images
New NFL rules let some players pick new numbers — if they pay for it

by Andy Uhler
Aug 19, 2021
Some players believe single-digit jerseys make them look faster or stronger. But they’d have to buy up the old inventory.
Vikings running back Dalvin Cook looked into replacing "33" with "4." But it reportedly would have cost him $1.5 million to purchase the old merch from the league’s sales outlets.
Stephen Maturen via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Red Light Kisses Lake Street Dive
In Your Light Gotye
Lau's Lament Eric Lau
State Of The Art Gotye
Always Something DJ Mitsu The Beats
The Trip Still Corners

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
Booster shots may get a boost from employers
Booster shots may get a boost from employers
Sacrifice and sleep deprivation: Inside the lives of overnight caregivers
"Through the Night"
Sacrifice and sleep deprivation: Inside the lives of overnight caregivers
Are the U.S. and China on the path to economic decoupling?
Are the U.S. and China on the path to economic decoupling?
Head of Afghan central bank warns of further economic collapse under Taliban
Head of Afghan central bank warns of further economic collapse under Taliban