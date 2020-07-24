Jul 24, 2020
Get ready for a wave of evictions
Plus, how state and local politics are playing out in grocery stores without hazard pay, city-run cooling centers and stay-at-home orders.
Segments From this episode
An eviction filing could lead to spiraling poverty
Once a court proceeding has started against a renter, it can become part of a tenant's record, whether it led to an eviction or not.
Who should pay for hazard pay?
Companies have mostly stopped paying it. Now, local governments are stepping in.
In Texas, local and state officials battle over stay-at-home order
More than 400 people have died in Hidalgo County. An attempt to renew the local lockdown underscores differences with state policy.
Cities' summer challenge: Keep people cool while keeping COVID-19 at bay
The cooling centers that opened after hundreds died during a heat wave aren't practical during a pandemic.
New supply-chain crisis during pandemic: not enough cans for food
Manufacturers and distributors are running out of empty cans to pack nonperishable foods that Americans are buying in bulk.
