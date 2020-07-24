Unemployment 2020Reimagining the EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyRace and Economy

ABOUT SHOW
Get ready for a wave of evictions
Jul 24, 2020

Get ready for a wave of evictions

Plus, how state and local politics are playing out in grocery stores without hazard pay, city-run cooling centers and stay-at-home orders.

Segments From this episode

An eviction filing could lead to spiraling poverty

by Jasmine Garsd
Jul 24, 2020
Once a court proceeding has started against a renter, it can become part of a tenant's record, whether it led to an eviction or not.
A sheriff's eviction notice is posted on the front door of a property in Florida. Even if a court filing doesn't lead to an eviction, it can stay on a tenant's record.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
COVID-19

Who should pay for hazard pay?

by Kristin Schwab
Jul 24, 2020
Companies have mostly stopped paying it. Now, local governments are stepping in.
An employee at work in the meat department of a Florida supermarket. Such workers are considered essential and are taking risks during the pandemic but are not highly paid.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
COVID-19

In Texas, local and state officials battle over stay-at-home order

by Andy Uhler
Jul 24, 2020
More than 400 people have died in Hidalgo County. An attempt to renew the local lockdown underscores differences with state policy.
Traffic waits to cross from Mexico into Hidalgo, Texas. The coronavirus has hit the region hard.
John Moore/Getty Images
COVID-19

Cities' summer challenge: Keep people cool while keeping COVID-19 at bay

by Erika Beras
Jul 24, 2020
The cooling centers that opened after hundreds died during a heat wave aren't practical during a pandemic.
Three boys stand in the middle of the fountain in Washington Square Park in New York.
Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images
New supply-chain crisis during pandemic: not enough cans for food

by Scott Tong
Jul 24, 2020
Manufacturers and distributors are running out of empty cans to pack nonperishable foods that Americans are buying in bulk.
A shelf almost bare of canned food. With Americans stocking up on food for future needs, supplies of containers are running low.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Double Bass Gorillaz
Greyhounds De La Soul, Usher
Oh Devil Electric Guest
Weary Solange
Nightlife Old Daisy
Simmer Hayley Williams
Soul Vibration J-Walk

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
