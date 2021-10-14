Temporarily UnavailableHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Gentrification meets Texas barbecue
Oct 14, 2021

Gentrification meets Texas barbecue

We'll also hear how investments in green energy could spawn a trillion-dollar industry and how a metal foundry is dealing with rising aluminum and zinc prices.

Segments From this episode

COVID & Unemployment

While still a long way from pre-pandemic days, the job market's making progress

by Mitchell Hartman
Oct 14, 2021
The number of new jobless claims filed last week was the lowest since March of 2020.
A "Now Hiring" sign is posted in the window of a San Francisco FedEx store on Sep. 16. Last week was the first week with fewer than 300,000 initial unemployment claims since March 14, 2020.
Justin Sullivan via Getty Images
A Warmer World

Clean energy would create trillion-dollar market and millions of jobs, IEA says

by Samantha Fields
Oct 14, 2021
Just how do researchers calculate that?
Solar panels are shown in Dry Lake Valley, Nevada, in June 2021. Investments in clean energy would both help countries minimize average global temperature increases and make clean energy rival the oil market.
Ethan Miller via Getty Images
Shelf Life

What's the link between physical and economic mobility?

by Parag Khanna
Oct 14, 2021
In his latest book, globalization scholar Parag Khanna looks at how and why our lives may become a lot more mobile in the decades to come.
A demonstrator holds a banner during the Unteilbar (Indivisible) protest for social justice and climate change action on Sep. 4, in Berlin, Germany.
Omer Messinger via Getty Images
Farm country frets over impact of John Deere strike

by Caroline Champlin
Oct 14, 2021
More than 10,000 workers are on strike after they rejected a deal on wages and benefits.
More than one-third of John Deere’s workforce in the U.S. and Canada are on strike.
Justin Sullivan via Getty Images
BBQ used to be poor folks' food. Now, some of it is $36 per pound.

by Andy Uhler
Oct 14, 2021
Pitmasters have become social media and television stars. A few have won James Beard Awards.
Tootsie Tomanetz, the 86-year-old pitmaster at Snow's BBQ, tends to sausages on a Saturday morning in Lexington, Texas. Tomanetz has been cooking barbecue since 1966 and says she never could have imagined the popularity she's witnessing today.
Filipa Rodrigues for Marketplace
