Gentrification meets Texas barbecue
We'll also hear how investments in green energy could spawn a trillion-dollar industry and how a metal foundry is dealing with rising aluminum and zinc prices.
Segments From this episode
While still a long way from pre-pandemic days, the job market's making progress
The number of new jobless claims filed last week was the lowest since March of 2020.
Clean energy would create trillion-dollar market and millions of jobs, IEA says
Just how do researchers calculate that?
What's the link between physical and economic mobility?
In his latest book, globalization scholar Parag Khanna looks at how and why our lives may become a lot more mobile in the decades to come.
Farm country frets over impact of John Deere strike
More than 10,000 workers are on strike after they rejected a deal on wages and benefits.
BBQ used to be poor folks' food. Now, some of it is $36 per pound.
Pitmasters have become social media and television stars. A few have won James Beard Awards.
Music from the episode
Agrimony MF DOOM
Toad Lick East Forest
Philodendron Fields Monster Rally
State Of The Art Gotye
Wavelengths Mocky
Ride or Die (feat. Foster the People) The Knocks, Foster The People
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer