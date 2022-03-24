Gas prices are just the tip of the iceberg
As oil prices rise, so does the cost of plastic. Plus: IDs come to some digital wallets and a look at the Oscars' war chest.
Segments From this episode
Even if we manage to stop using oil as fuel, plastics made from oil will be harder to give up
Plastics are regarded as "Plan B" for the fossil fuel industry.
Faced with growing threats, companies need cyber skills at the top
Without cybersecurity expertise in the C-suite and on the board, companies don't know what they don't know.
Company aims to buy and restore struggling rural hospitals in Tennessee
For rural communities, a key question: Can a new company that is taking over ownership restore confidence in the care the local hospital provides?
"Real rates that matter in the end"
Today, we chat with Natassa Zervou, an economist at the University of Texas at Austin, about the math that goes into calculating real rates and why the Federal Reserve likes to keep a close eye on them.
Apple enables some users to store IDs in their digital wallets
Apple just announced that people in Arizona can now store their driver's licenses on their phones — with more states to follow suit.
Fewer people are watching the Oscars. Here's why that might not matter to the Academy.
The organization that puts on the awards show has transformed itself from a production company to an "institution with a billion dollar endowment," says data journalist Walt Hickey.
