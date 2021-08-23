Full FDA approval of Pfizer vaccine clears way for employer mandates
Plus: what a boost in federal food assistance could mean for low-income families, Maine's restaurants struggle with the service worker shortage and the debate surrounding how the Environmental Protection Agency measures methane emissions.
Will FDA approval bring a wave of vaccine mandates?
Mandates will be detrimental to employers in a tight job market.
What will the Chevy Bolt recall mean for the electric car market?
People will often accept risks posed by things they know — like gas-powered cars — but not things that are new to them.
To control methane emissions, the EPA seeks better ways to measure them
Environmental groups argue that the oil-and-gas industry emits nearly twice as much of the greenhouse gas as the agency reports.
How does increasing SNAP benefits help low-income families?
Kimberly Adams talks to Sharon Parrott, president of Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, about the expansion of food assistance.
The return of tourists to Maine takes a toll on restaurant workers
Some restaurants in the state are boosting wages and benefits to bring workers back.
Economics and history collide as UNESCO revokes Liverpool's World Heritage status
Fewer than two decades after it was awarded, UNESCO revoked Liverpool's World Heritage designation. Now, city officials and economists look to find ways to preserve history while striving for economic prosperity.
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer