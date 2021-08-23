Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Full FDA approval of Pfizer vaccine clears way for employer mandates
Aug 23, 2021

Plus: what a boost in federal food assistance could mean for low-income families, Maine's restaurants struggle with the service worker shortage and the debate surrounding how the Environmental Protection Agency measures methane emissions.

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

Will FDA approval bring a wave of vaccine mandates?

by Matt Levin
Aug 23, 2021
Mandates will be detrimental to employers in a tight job market.
The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine received full FDA approval Monday. Though more employers may mandate vaccines, more employees may voluntarily get them.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
What will the Chevy Bolt recall mean for the electric car market?

by Marielle Segarra
Aug 23, 2021
People will often accept risks posed by things they know — like gas-powered cars — but not things that are new to them.
A Chevy Bolt electric vehicle on display at a 2016 auto show. General Motors is recalling the car after at least 10 documented battery fires.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
A Warmer World

To control methane emissions, the EPA seeks better ways to measure them

by Andy Uhler
Aug 23, 2021
Environmental groups argue that the oil-and-gas industry emits nearly twice as much of the greenhouse gas as the agency reports.
The EPA is hosting a workshop on methane-detection technology after experts said emissions have been underestimated.
Christopher Furlong via Getty Images
How does increasing SNAP benefits help low-income families?

by Kimberly Adams and Richard Cunningham
Aug 23, 2021
Kimberly Adams talks to Sharon Parrott, president of Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, about the expansion of food assistance.
A grocery store sign alerts customers about food stamp benefits. The Biden administration is expanding food assistance amid a worsening of hunger during the pandemic.
Scott Heins via Getty Images
The return of tourists to Maine takes a toll on restaurant workers

by Robbie Feinberg
Aug 23, 2021
Some restaurants in the state are boosting wages and benefits to bring workers back.
Bartender Hayley Wilson prepares a drink at the Portland Hunt & Alpine Club in Portland, Maine.
Robbie Feinberg/Maine Public Radio
Economics and history collide as UNESCO revokes Liverpool's World Heritage status

by Victoria Craig and Stephen Ryan
Aug 23, 2021
Fewer than two decades after it was awarded, UNESCO revoked Liverpool's World Heritage designation. Now, city officials and economists look to find ways to preserve history while striving for economic prosperity.
UNESCO revoked its World Heritage designation for six sites on Liverpool's waterfront. Now, city officials look to the future as they try to balance protecting the past with fostering economic prosperity.
Victoria Craig
Music from the episode

Return of the Mack Mark Morrison
Mystic Voyage Roy Ayers
Yin And Yang Uyama Hiroto
Meet Me in the Woods Lord Huron
Colours Hot Chip
Starfire Cory Wong

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
